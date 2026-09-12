EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard Contractor Fired Over Charlie Kirk Posts Scores Legal Victory Against Trump's DHS — as Judge Allows Lawsuit to Move Forward

A former Coast Guard contractor who claims he was fired over social media posts about conservative activist Charlie Kirk has scored a major legal victory after a federal judge refused to toss his First Amendment retaliation lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled Friday that Peter Souders can move forward with his central constitutional claim against federal officials and agencies after the government sought to have his case dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Keeps First Amendment Fight Alive

Source: @charliekirk/youtube Ex-Coast Guard contractor Peter Souders claims his employment unraveled after he posted about Charlie Kirk on Facebook following the conservative activist's killing.

Article continues below advertisement

Souders worked as an engineer and project manager for Advanced Concepts Enterprises, Inc., a contractor for the U.S. Coast Guard, where he worked on communications technology projects at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C. He claims he received positive feedback during his short tenure before his employment abruptly unraveled following Kirk's September 2025 killing. Souders allegedly posted comments about Kirk on Facebook after the conservative activist was shot and killed while speaking at a college event in Orem, Utah. The court said Souders alleges those posts caught the attention of officials inside both the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Posts Allegedly Caught Federal Officials' Attention

Source: MEGA Souders worked for a private contractor supporting the U.S. Coast Guard before he was allegedly ordered off the assignment.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the lawsuit, Michael Cogar, then a deputy assistant secretary of defense for civilian personnel policy, contacted a DHS official the following week regarding alleged "inappropriate behavior" by a Coast Guard contractor. Greyson McGill, chief of staff for DHS's Under Secretary for Management, allegedly responded that he would "take care of the matter." McGill then allegedly emailed DHS personnel regarding a social media post connected to Souders and directed that he be offboarded "without delay." Days later, Souders claims his employer received an email from the federal government directing that his Coast Guard work be terminated.

Article continues below advertisement

DHS Allegedly Ordered Him 'Offboarded'

Source: @charliekirk/youtube Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a college event in Orem, Utah, in September 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

ACES allegedly told Souders the company had no choice but to fire him because he had been hired specifically to perform work for the Coast Guard. Souders later sued DHS, the Department of Defense, and federal officials, accusing them of retaliating against him for constitutionally protected speech. The government argued the dispute was essentially a contractual employment matter and belonged in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims rather than federal district court. Kelly rejected that argument. The judge found Souders was not trying to enforce rights under the Coast Guard's contract with ACES, but was instead asserting First Amendment rights that existed independently of any government contract.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Says Constitutional Claim Can Proceed

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA The lawsuit alleges a Pentagon official contacted DHS about Souders before he was removed from his Coast Guard work.