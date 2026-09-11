EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Blaming Estranged Brother William' for King Charles' Royal Family Snub
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is privately blaming his estranged brother Prince William for supporting King Charles' decision to firmly shut down any prospect of the Sussexes developing a "half-in, half-out" royal role after returning to Britain, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, recently moved back to the UK with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, after six years in California.
Prince Harry Blaming William For Harsh New Palace Guidance?
But Charles, 77, this week issued formal guidance reiterating that the couple remains non-working royals whose charitable and commercial activities are conducted privately – a position William, 44, is understood to strongly support.
A royal source claimed: "Harry believes William's influence is all over this. He accepts that the guidance ultimately comes from the King, but his feeling is that William strongly supported drawing the hardest possible line. Given where relations between the brothers stand, Harry sees that as another deeply disappointing intervention from his estranged brother, and he is totally blaming him."
The guidance from Charles was circulated to Lord Lieutenants, senior government officials and military commanders following questions about the Sussexes' status after their return.
Palace officials are said to have been concerned that a growing schedule of charitable appearances by Harry and Markle could create confusion about whether they had resumed any official royal functions.
A Palace letter, written by Lord Chamberlain Lord Benyon, said: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, the King has directed that the following information be shared."
It added: "In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
Inside the Strict Rules For Non-Working Royals
The document also makes clear the couple's HRH styles remain in abeyance and that their charitable activities cannot be presented as work undertaken for the Crown.
It states: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Another royal insider claimed: "Charles wanted there to be absolutely no ambiguity. Harry and Meghan are perfectly entitled to have prominent public lives and work with charities, but the Palace does not want a series of appearances creating the impression that Britain suddenly has a second royal operation."
Markle has already attracted interest from organizations with which she previously worked.
Smart Works said it was "very excited to welcome the Duchess and her family back to the UK."
Why Prince Harry Feels the Door to Reconciliation Is Closed
But sources claim Harry believes William's backing for Charles' approach has further damaged their already fractured relationship.
An insider said: "Harry had hoped returning home might eventually create room for a more flexible relationship with the institution. He feels William has helped ensure that door remains firmly closed.
"From Harry's perspective, his brother could have encouraged reconciliation and greater flexibility. Instead, he believes William has backed the toughest interpretation of the existing agreement."