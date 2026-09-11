EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Blaming Estranged Brother William' for King Charles' Royal Family Snub

But Charles, 77, this week issued formal guidance reiterating that the couple remains non-working royals whose charitable and commercial activities are conducted privately – a position William, 44, is understood to strongly support.

A royal source claimed: "Harry believes William's influence is all over this. He accepts that the guidance ultimately comes from the King, but his feeling is that William strongly supported drawing the hardest possible line. Given where relations between the brothers stand, Harry sees that as another deeply disappointing intervention from his estranged brother, and he is totally blaming him."

The guidance from Charles was circulated to Lord Lieutenants, senior government officials and military commanders following questions about the Sussexes' status after their return.