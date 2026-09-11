EXCLUSIVE: Pretty Ricky's Spectacular Blue Smith Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault — Accuser Claims He Choked Her and Secretly Recorded Encounter
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Pretty Ricky star Spectacular Blue Smith has been hit with a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman after allegedly contacting her on Instagram and arranging a late-night meet-up in Arizona, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, alleged victim Alexis Dieng filed the civil complaint against Smith in Maricopa County Superior Court on August 12, accusing the singer of assault and battery stemming from an alleged encounter in October 2025.
Instagram Contact Led to Alleged Meet-Up
The explosive filing claims Smith first contacted Dieng through Instagram on or about October 23, 2025, allegedly using a request for restaurant recommendations as a reason to strike up a conversation.
Dieng claimed Smith spent the following hours talking with her, "cultivated her trust," and eventually arranged for the two to meet in person. According to the complaint, Smith initially provided Dieng with one meeting location before allegedly changing it and directing her to a residence in Phoenix.
Dieng claimed she arrived at approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 24, when she was allegedly alone with Smith and away from any witnesses.
Accuser Alexis Dieng Claims She Was Choked
The lawsuit alleges that Smith initiated physical contact once she was inside and that the contact escalated despite Dieng allegedly not giving consent.
Dieng accused Smith of engaging in nonconsensual sexual intercourse and alleged that, during the encounter, he placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure that restricted her ability to breathe.
She further alleged, "upon information and belief," that Smith recorded all or part of the encounter on an electronic device without her knowledge or consent.
The complaint claims Dieng reported the alleged assault to the Phoenix Police Department, which documented the incident under a case report number and identified Smith as the suspect.
Police Report and Forensic Exam Detailed
According to the lawsuit, the offense submitted in the police report was sexual assault under Arizona law. Dieng also claimed she underwent a forensic sexual assault examination the following day at a Family Advocacy Center in Phoenix.
The complaint alleges the examination documented tenderness, redness, and an indentation on the right side of her neck, which her attorneys described as consistent with strangulation, along with tenderness and redness in her vaginal area.
Dieng claimed she also received treatment at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center and has required continued medical and psychological care as a result of the alleged incident.
Alexis Dieng is Seeking Punitive Damages
Dieng is suing Smith for assault and battery, sexual assault, and is seeking general, special, and punitive damages in amounts to be determined at trial.
Her attorneys accused Smith of deliberately contacting her under a false pretext, gaining her trust, changing their meeting location, and directing her to a residence where she would allegedly be isolated.
The filing further alleges his conduct was deliberate and warrants punitive damages designed to punish and deter similar behavior.
Dieng has demanded a jury trial. The allegations remain unproven, and the complaint represents Dieng's account of the events.