Ivanka Trump's Dramatic Transformation: Surgeon Claims Prez's Daughter Underwent Multiple Nose Jobs, Chin Implant and Fillers
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
A top plastic surgeon has lifted the lid on the cosmetic tweaks Ivanka Trump may have undergone during her glamorous transformation over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the 44-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, claimed Ivanka looks dramatically different from her younger years, while analyzing photos of the blonde beauty from age 18 through the decades
Dr. Youn Believes Ivanka Trump Had Two Nose Jobs
While sharing a clip of a then-brunette Ivanka in 1997, Dr. Youn pointed out in his YouTube analysis that "she has a bump on the top of her nose."
"Her nose is a little bit rounder, and it actually has the shape of her mom’s nose," he added, referring to Donald's late first wife, Ivana Trump.
The doc also pointed out that Ivanka had "microgenia," which is the "scientific term for a smaller chin."
In photos just a year later of the first daughter at the age of 18 in 1998, there was a noticeable difference in her nose, causing Dr. Youn to believe this is when she "underwent her first rhinoplasty between 1997 and 1998, giving her a nose that is a bit straighter."
"That bump is pretty much gone, but it still doesn't quite look like the Ivanka Trump nose of today."
Ivanka Trump Sparked Chin Implant Speculation Over the Years
Youn fast-forwarded to photos of Ivanka at 26 in 2006, when she was "recognized all around the world for her beauty, and I believe she has had a decent amount of plastic surgery."
He believes that during that time, Ivanka underwent a second rhinoplasty, as her nose appeared "thinned and more refined."
The plastic surgery expert also speculated Ivanka may have supercharged her profile in her early to mid-20s with a "solid silicone implant" in her chin, giving her face greater “harmony” thanks to the added "projection."
When Did Ivanka Trump Start Allegedly Using Facial Fillers and Injectables?
Dr. Youn believes Ivanka began receiving facial injectable treatments in 2012, when she was in her early 30s, citing possible fillers in her "cheeks and lips," though the mother-of-three kept things "very subtle."
"She may have also had some Botox injected into her forehead and into her crow’s feet and frown lines. Everything just looks smoother than it usually does in somebody who’s 31," he notes about her look.
"I don't think that this is natural, although it's always possible. I believe she's had some cheek filler, very subtly, to add volume into her cheeks and to give them that high, sculpted appearance that she has," he shared.
No 'Major Plastic Surgery' Since Her 30s, Surgeon Speculates
Dr. Youn next looked a photos of Ivanka from 2019, when she was a 38-year-old White House Senior Advisor and Assistant to her father during his first term as president.
The cosmetic surgery wizard raved that she "looks fantastic."
"I don't see any signs that she has had any major plastic surgery, like a facelift or eyelid lift or anything like that," he noted. "However, I do believe that she is continuing to keep up with injectable fillers, maybe some Botox."
Ivanka, meanwhile, has kept her lips firmly sealed about the plastic surgery speculation.