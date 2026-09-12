EXCLUSIVE: Jack Osbourne Believes Late Dad Ozzy Is Acting as His 'Guardian Angel' From Beyond

Jack described two encounters during a difficult journey through Mexico, which he believes were signs from Ozzy when he needed them most.

Speaking on the Good Night with Ben Gleib YouTube show, Jack said: "I was on a shoot, I had to go down to Mexico… it was a hellacious travel day, and I woke up, and I'm in a p----- off mood.

"I end up getting to the airport, and I'm just in my head, having one of those real negative, like s---, just whatever moments. And I got my backpack on, headphones on, marching through this airport, and someone comes running up next to me and bumps me.

"At which point, I'm like, 'The f---?' And I look up, and this guy runs off. He was clearly late for a flight, and he's wearing a Black Sabbath patch on the back of his vest. I'm like, 'OK, message heard.'"