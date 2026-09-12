EXCLUSIVE: Jack Osbourne Believes Late Dad Ozzy Is Acting as His 'Guardian Angel' From Beyond
Sept. 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Jack Osbourne believes his late father, Ozzy, is acting as his guardian angel after he experienced a series of extraordinary coincidences he's interpreting as messages from the rock legend beyond the grave.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 40-year-old reality star was devastated when Black Sabbath frontman died aged 76 in July 2025, but says he continues to feel his father's presence.
Jack Osbourne Receives Sign From Late Dad?
Jack described two encounters during a difficult journey through Mexico, which he believes were signs from Ozzy when he needed them most.
Speaking on the Good Night with Ben Gleib YouTube show, Jack said: "I was on a shoot, I had to go down to Mexico… it was a hellacious travel day, and I woke up, and I'm in a p----- off mood.
"I end up getting to the airport, and I'm just in my head, having one of those real negative, like s---, just whatever moments. And I got my backpack on, headphones on, marching through this airport, and someone comes running up next to me and bumps me.
"At which point, I'm like, 'The f---?' And I look up, and this guy runs off. He was clearly late for a flight, and he's wearing a Black Sabbath patch on the back of his vest. I'm like, 'OK, message heard.'"
'I Hear My Dad's Music Playing'
The encounter resonated with Jack because it came as he was struggling through an exhausting day – and the unexpected sight of his father's band's logo immediately changed his perspective.
But another coincidence followed when Jack boarded a connecting flight to Guadalajara.
He added: "I'm in the back of the plane. I'm sat there. I just want to get home to see my kids. And then I take my headphone(s) out because they're making the announcement. I'm like, just making sure I'm on the right plane.
"All of a sudden, I hear my dad's music playing. And I look over to my right, and there must've been this 65-70-year-old Mexican cowboy dude sat there, just watching one of my dad's music videos. I'm just kind of like, 'What the f---?' OK, message heard. Message heard."
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic On the Way?
A family source claimed: "Jack has always had an incredibly powerful bond with his dad, so these moments mean a huge amount to him. He genuinely feels Ozzy is still looking out for him, like a guardian angel. When something involving Black Sabbath or his father's music suddenly appears during a difficult moment, Jack takes enormous comfort from it."
Jack has Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven, with former wife Lisa Stelly, 39. He also has Maple, three, and six-month-old Ozzy with wife Aree Gearhart, 35.
Jack is simultaneously working to preserve his father's enormous musical legacy through a planned Ozzy biopic with Sony.
He told E! News: "Conversations have been had, and we're very (excited) – if it all works out. It's gonna be awesome.
"I have this mantra, and I always say it when in meetings with my mom or doing anything with the family business. It's 'Give the fans what they want.'
"That's our people. That's who we're catering for. That's what my dad wrote music for. That's what he toured for. It's why we did the shows we did."
Jack also said his family is determined not to turn Ozzy's story into an overly experimental movie.
He added: "We can't make this artsy, kind of esoteric biopic. No, we're not doing that, for many reasons, but it's not what the fans want."
Ozzy Osbourne's Impact
Ozzy became one of rock's most influential and recognizable stars during a career spanning more than five decades.
Born in Birmingham in 1948, he shot to fame as Black Sabbath's frontman, helping pioneer heavy metal with classics including Paranoid and Master of Reality.
After leaving the band in 1979, Osbourne built a hugely successful solo career with albums including Blizzard of Ozz and songs such as Crazy Train.
He won five Grammys and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.
The Osbournes later made him a reality television phenomenon.