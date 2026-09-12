EXCLUSIVE: Susan Sarandon, 73, 'Frozen Out of Hollywood' Despite Stellar Career

The 79-year-old Oscar winner said agencies were continuing to warn filmmakers against hiring her over her political views, three years after she was dropped by her talent agency following controversial comments at a pro-Palestinian rally.

Susan Sarandon is "frozen out" of parts of Hollywood , with movies still being taken away from her despite a celebrated career spanning more than five decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sarandon appears to be seeing the consequences of her controversial political views.

Sarandon made the claims while promoting her Italian movie The Echo Chamber at the Venice Film Festival.

She said: "I think that the narrative has completely changed. There's a lot of things that people are aware of now.

"In terms of the power structure. I've still had movies taken away recently, because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure."

Sources have told us that while Sarandon continues to find work internationally, resistance to casting her remains "entrenched" within parts of the American entertainment industry.