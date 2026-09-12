EXCLUSIVE: Susan Sarandon, 73, 'Frozen Out of Hollywood' Despite Stellar Career
Sept. 12 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Susan Sarandon is "frozen out" of parts of Hollywood, with movies still being taken away from her despite a celebrated career spanning more than five decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old Oscar winner said agencies were continuing to warn filmmakers against hiring her over her political views, three years after she was dropped by her talent agency following controversial comments at a pro-Palestinian rally.
'I've Still Had Movies Taken Away Recently'
Sarandon made the claims while promoting her Italian movie The Echo Chamber at the Venice Film Festival.
She said: "I think that the narrative has completely changed. There's a lot of things that people are aware of now.
"In terms of the power structure. I've still had movies taken away recently, because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure."
Sources have told us that while Sarandon continues to find work internationally, resistance to casting her remains "entrenched" within parts of the American entertainment industry.
Susan Sarandon 'Frozen Out' of Hollywood?
An industry source claimed: "Susan's extraordinary career has not insulated her from the repercussions of political controversy – and major studios can be particularly sensitive to perceived reputational risks surrounding high-profile stars.
"She is essentially frozen out of huge parts of Hollywood and is losing roles because she is so outspoken."
Sarandon added about her struggle to land new work: "So it depends. If it's a major studio, I think there is, not just with me, but with other people, that have been told that that is impossible."
The actress, who has nevertheless said she feels welcomed internationally, credited The Echo Chamber director Andrea Pallaoro for casting her in the film despite what she described as warnings against employing her.
Susan Sarandon's Controversial Comments
Sarandon said: "So I think, yes, there has been a change in terms of understanding of the situation, and I think the general public, but there are still very strongly held positions within my industry held by Zionists and (those) who have not relaxed their feelings towards me.
"But I found my family, I found my people, and I'm okay."
Controversy surrounding the star dates back to November 2023, when Sarandon appeared at a rally in New York following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.
During the demonstration, she said American Jews were "getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."
Susan Sarandon Backtracks Comments
Sarandon subsequently apologized for the remark, saying the following month that she had made a serious error in how she expressed herself.
She wrote on Instagram: "This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true."
Sarandon also vowed to continue campaigning on issues she believed in.
The movie star added: "I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree."
Our source said: "Susan's appearance in The Echo Chamber now provides Sarandon with another major international platform – but some Hollywood doors remain firmly closed to her."
Sarandon has enjoyed one of Hollywood's most enduring careers, spanning more than five decades.
She made her film debut in Joe in 1970 and became a major star through movies including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Atlantic City, The Witches of Eastwick, Bull Durham, and Thelma & Louise.
Sarandon received five Academy Award nominations, winning Best Actress for her performance as Sister Helen Prejean in the 1995 drama Dead Man Walking. Her other honors include a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.