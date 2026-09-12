Jimmy Kimmel's Future in Jeopardy as ABC Demands 20 Percent Budget Cut to Keep Late-Night Show on Air, Insider Reveals

The latest drama began after Page Six reported that ABC would not renew Jimmy Kimmel Live! following its 24th season.

ABC quickly pushed back on the report, insisting that no final decision had been made about the long-running program.

"This information is inaccurate — any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative," the network told The Daily Beast.

Kimmel, 58, remains under contract through May 2027, but journalist Matthew Belloni reported that a future deal could come with significant financial conditions.

According to Belloni, Kimmel's agent James "Baby Doll" Dixon and Disney Entertainment Television chair Debra O'Connell are interested in negotiating an extension.

"They'll need to cut the budget," Belloni wrote, according to Puck.