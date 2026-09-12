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Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel's Future in Jeopardy as ABC Demands 20 Percent Budget Cut to Keep Late-Night Show on Air, Insider Reveals

image of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel faces a potential 20 percent budget cut as ABC weighs his show's future.

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Sept. 12 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel's future at ABC is facing fresh uncertainty as the network reportedly pushes for a major reduction in the cost of producing Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While ABC has denied that the late-night program is being canceled, an entertainment insider claims Kimmel could be asked to accept a dramatic budget cut if he wants to remain on the air beyond May 2027.

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ABC Denies Cancellation Report

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image of Jimmy Kimmel's future at ABC remains uncertain despite the network denying reports that his late-night show is ending.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's future at ABC remains uncertain despite the network denying reports that his late-night show is ending.

The latest drama began after Page Six reported that ABC would not renew Jimmy Kimmel Live! following its 24th season.

ABC quickly pushed back on the report, insisting that no final decision had been made about the long-running program.

"This information is inaccurate — any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative," the network told The Daily Beast.

Kimmel, 58, remains under contract through May 2027, but journalist Matthew Belloni reported that a future deal could come with significant financial conditions.

According to Belloni, Kimmel's agent James "Baby Doll" Dixon and Disney Entertainment Television chair Debra O'Connell are interested in negotiating an extension.

"They'll need to cut the budget," Belloni wrote, according to Puck.

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'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Could Face 20 Percent Cut

image of Journalist Matthew Belloni claimed a source informed him of the budget cuts.
Source: MEGA

Journalist Matthew Belloni claimed a source informed him of the budget cuts.

The potential reduction could be substantial.

Belloni reported that Jimmy Kimmel Live! costs approximately $100 million annually to produce, putting the program in the same financial ballpark as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which CBS canceled.

ABC has not publicly confirmed how much money it wants Kimmel’s production to save.

However, Belloni said one source provided a rough estimate.

"A strong source close to the situation told me 20 percent of the current budget was a fair estimate," Belloni wrote. "Not insignificant, and a big ask for a show like JKL!—which, like Colbert, has already been trimming costs in recent years."

Kimmel has also been working under one-year contract extensions, rather than a three-year deal.

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'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Has Faced Turmoil

image of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was pulled from the air after Jimmy Kimmel made comments about Charlie Kirk's death.
Source: MEGA

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was pulled from the air after Jimmy Kimmel made comments about Charlie Kirk's death.

The contract questions come after an especially turbulent period for Kimmel.

ABC temporarily pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedule in September after the host made comments about the reaction to Charlie Kirk's assassination.

However, the program returned five days later following widespread backlash.

More recently, Kimmel accused FCC Chairman Brendan Carr of interfering with his interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico after the conversation ended up streaming on YouTube rather than airing on ABC.

"Given the grim fate of Stephen Colbert, and the Trump political tornado surrounding Kimmel and Disney, it's the kind of story that just sounds right these days," Belloni wrote.

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Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Stay on TV

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image of Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to remain on television beyond the 2028 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to remain on television beyond the 2028 presidential election.

Despite the uncertainty, Belloni reported that Kimmel intends to continue hosting beyond the 2028 election.

"And now that Colbert is off TV, sources say that Kimmel feels a bit of a responsibility to carry the torch as late-night's thorn in the president's side," Belloni added. "The last thing he wants is to give Trump and his lapdog tormentor a reason to celebrate."

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