EXCLUSIVE: Danny Boyle Slammed After Revealing AI Use in His New Movie

AI was used to animate old photographs as well as create mice running through The Sun newsroom in Boyle's movie.

He told Vanity Fair: "There's about 30 seconds of it in our movie where we animate a couple of old photographs. Oh, and there's some mice. It's very good for animals, and we had some mice that run around The Sun newsroom."

His admission has proved hugely contentious because filmmakers' use of generative AI remains fiercely debated, particularly over its potential impact on creative jobs and performers.

A film industry source told Radar: "Danny's admission is going to disappoint people because he is exactly the kind of filmmaker audiences associate with human creativity and experimentation. Nobody is suggesting 30 seconds suddenly makes his new movie an AI movie, but critics will ask why those images and animals couldn't have been created by artists using established visual-effects techniques.