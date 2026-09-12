Donald Trump's Swollen Cankles on Full Display at 9/11 Ceremony as President Appears to Doze Off
Sept. 12 2026, Updated 12:36 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's swollen ankles were on full display during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, putting his previously disclosed chronic venous insufficiency back in the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president was seated beside First Lady Melania Trump during the ceremony and also appeared to doze off as the names of those killed in the September 11 attacks were read aloud.
Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles
Trump's lower legs appeared noticeably swollen as he attended the Pentagon ceremony marking 25 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks.
The visible swelling comes more than a year after the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can make it more difficult for blood to travel back toward the heart from the lower extremities.
Trump previously addressed his condition during a January interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing that he had tried compression socks to manage the issue.
"I didn't like them," Trump said.
Donald Trump Appeared To Doze Off During 9/11 Ceremony
While Trump's swollen ankles caught attention, his demeanor during the solemn event also became a talking point.
Trump appeared to close his eyes and struggle to remain awake as the names of the victims were read.
He sat next to Melania as the Pentagon remembered the 184 people who died when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building on September 11, 2001.
The apparent sleepiness prompted criticism online, with one person calling the president "disgraceful" and asking, "Do we really have to wait until Trump is flapping his arms and pecking for grubs on the South Lawn before elected Republicans remove him from office as unfit to serve?"
Another person wrote, "Dozy Don is back. It's like he never left."
A third critic raged, "What a disgusting human being. He sure has enough energy to go campaign and spew lies and hatred but never stays awake for important events."
"Yet he wants everyone's devotion," another commentator added.
Honoring 9/11 Hero Welles Crowther
Trump also participated in a ceremony honoring 9/11 victim Welles Crowther, an equities trader and volunteer firefighter who died while helping others escape the South Tower.
Crowther was 24 when he was killed after reportedly helping people trapped inside the building.
He became known as the "man in the red bandana" because he wore a red bandana while moving through the smoke-filled tower and is believed to have helped save at least 18 people.
On Tuesday, September 8, Trump posthumously awarded Crowther the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
"They were sure they were going to die. Then suddenly, a rescuer appeared. They call him 'the man in the red bandana,'" Trump said during his speech.
"Have you heard that term? He's become more famous than me. I don’t like it. Very unhappy, but he's become much more famous than me," the president added about himself.
'Embarrassment to Our Country'
Trump's comments generated criticism from social-media users, with one responding, "What a sick man. That day was not a 'competition' to become famous."
Another asked, "Can he talk about anything without making it about himself?"
"What an embarrassment to our country & the Republican Party, who don't seem to care that he represents them," another person wrote.