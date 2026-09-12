Donald Trump's Swollen Cankles on Full Display at 9/11 Ceremony as President Appears to Doze Off

While Trump's swollen ankles caught attention, his demeanor during the solemn event also became a talking point.

Trump appeared to close his eyes and struggle to remain awake as the names of the victims were read.

He sat next to Melania as the Pentagon remembered the 184 people who died when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building on September 11, 2001.

The apparent sleepiness prompted criticism online, with one person calling the president "disgraceful" and asking, "Do we really have to wait until Trump is flapping his arms and pecking for grubs on the South Lawn before elected Republicans remove him from office as unfit to serve?"

Another person wrote, "Dozy Don is back. It's like he never left."

A third critic raged, "What a disgusting human being. He sure has enough energy to go campaign and spew lies and hatred but never stays awake for important events."

"Yet he wants everyone's devotion," another commentator added.