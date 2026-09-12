EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Lingering Pain' Over Brad Pitt Split Revealed

The actors became engaged in 1996 but separated in June 1997, with Paltrow later acknowledging that she called off the engagement because she was not ready for marriage.

Speaking on Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Paltrow said the intense attention surrounding their relationship magnified the pain when their relationship reached an end amid the glare of public and media scrutiny.

She admitted: "I think the press aspect and all that makes it feel larger than life in a way. You have to carry this faux cultural importance piece, this extra burden and this extra shame that it didn't work out."

A source familiar with Paltrow's reflections on the relationship claimed the actress has long recognized how profoundly the breakup affected her at such a formative point in her life.

The insider added: "Gwyneth was incredibly young when she suddenly found herself inside one of the biggest celebrity relationships in the world. When it ended, she wasn't simply processing the loss of somebody she loved – she was dealing with millions of people having an opinion about what had happened. That made an already painful breakup much harder to escape, and there is still lingering pain over the fact that it ended."