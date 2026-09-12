EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Lingering Pain' Over Brad Pitt Split Revealed
Sept. 12 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the lingering emotional toll of her devastating split from Brad Pitt – admitting the collapse of one of Hollywood's most scrutinized romances left her carrying an "extra burden" and "extra shame," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paltrow, 53, met Pitt, 62, while they were filming Se7en in 1994, when she was around 22 and he was 31.
Gwyneth Opens Up About Her Painful Split From Brad
The actors became engaged in 1996 but separated in June 1997, with Paltrow later acknowledging that she called off the engagement because she was not ready for marriage.
Speaking on Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Paltrow said the intense attention surrounding their relationship magnified the pain when their relationship reached an end amid the glare of public and media scrutiny.
She admitted: "I think the press aspect and all that makes it feel larger than life in a way. You have to carry this faux cultural importance piece, this extra burden and this extra shame that it didn't work out."
A source familiar with Paltrow's reflections on the relationship claimed the actress has long recognized how profoundly the breakup affected her at such a formative point in her life.
The insider added: "Gwyneth was incredibly young when she suddenly found herself inside one of the biggest celebrity relationships in the world. When it ended, she wasn't simply processing the loss of somebody she loved – she was dealing with millions of people having an opinion about what had happened. That made an already painful breakup much harder to escape, and there is still lingering pain over the fact that it ended."
Inside Their Love-At-First-Sight Romance
Paltrow, who founded lifestyle company Goop and later married producer Brad Falchuk, 55, has described her initial connection with Pitt as immediate.
She said: "I met him on set, and like we had like, kind of a love-at-first-sight thing. It was pretty awesome. It was really fun."
But Paltrow added the attention became "overwhelming" as her acting career developed, while she was frequently identified through her relationship with Pitt.
"I was just young, and we were working all over different parts of the world," the Shakespeare in Love star noted.
Asked whether the romance sometimes resembled a fantasy more than reality, she said: "There was an aspect of it that was very heady.
"I was very young, and he was this beautiful movie star."
Another source claimed Paltrow can now view the relationship with considerably more perspective than she could immediately after their engagement collapsed.
They added: "The pain isn't about Gwyneth wishing she could reverse what happened. She has built an entirely different life. What has stayed with her is the memory of how enormous everything felt and how brutally she judged herself when it fell apart."
Why She Had To Call Off The Wedding
Paltrow has children Apple, 22, and Moses, 20, with her former husband Chris Martin, 49, and remains friendly with Pitt.
She said of her former fiancé: "(He's a) great guy and I love him."
Paltrow previously told the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2023 that ending their engagement had been "the right thing at that time," despite leaving her "totally heartbroken."
She said: "There were a number of things that had happened; he was nine years older than me – he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place."