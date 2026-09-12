Donald Trump Explains Why Melania Trump Skipped Ireland Trip as Devoted Aide Natalie Harp Made the Journey

Speaking at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Dublin on Saturday, September 12, Donald addressed Melania's decision not to make the trip across the Atlantic.

"My wife is here," Donald said before pausing and correcting himself. "My wife is here in spirit."

He continued, "She's watching right now. She said: 'Say hello' because she's very friendly with these two people."

Donald said he had asked his wife why she would not accompany him to Ireland.

"I said: 'Well, why don't you come with me.' She said: 'Well, it's a seven-hour trip. Maybe I'm not that friendly,'” he recalled.

The president's comments came during his Ireland visit, where he held meetings with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Irish President Catherine Connolly.

He also met with U.S. Ambassador Edward Walsh and his wife, Lynn Walsh.