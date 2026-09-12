Donald Trump Explains Why Melania Trump Skipped Ireland Trip as Devoted Aide Natalie Harp Made the Journey
Sept. 12 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET
Donald Trump explained why Melania Trump remained in the U.S. while he traveled to Ireland, saying the first lady was following his visit from home and was there "in spirit," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's comments came as his longtime aide, Natalie Harp, accompanied him on the trip, including appearing alongside him at engagements with Irish officials.
Donald Trump Explains Melania Trump's Absence
Speaking at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Dublin on Saturday, September 12, Donald addressed Melania's decision not to make the trip across the Atlantic.
"My wife is here," Donald said before pausing and correcting himself. "My wife is here in spirit."
He continued, "She's watching right now. She said: 'Say hello' because she's very friendly with these two people."
Donald said he had asked his wife why she would not accompany him to Ireland.
"I said: 'Well, why don't you come with me.' She said: 'Well, it's a seven-hour trip. Maybe I'm not that friendly,'” he recalled.
The president's comments came during his Ireland visit, where he held meetings with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Irish President Catherine Connolly.
He also met with U.S. Ambassador Edward Walsh and his wife, Lynn Walsh.
Natalie Harp Makes the Ireland Journey
While Melania remained stateside, Natalie accompanied Donald during his engagements in Ireland.
A photograph from the visit showed Natalie smiling while shaking hands with Connolly.
Social Media Users Question Donald Trump's Comments
Once a clip of Donald's remarks was shared on social media, some users fixated on his initial statement that Melania was "here" before he clarified that she was there "in spirit."
One person posted on X, "HOLY SMOKES: Trump had to correct himself about Melania being there. Did Natalie Harp write this speech?"
Another said, "That's not true, 'Nat'. Has to be somewhere close with that creepy smile on her face."
A third user wrote, "Oh dear, has he got Natalie mixed up with Melania?"
Another person asked, "Work wife or real wife?"
Someone else posted, "He realized mid-speech that Melania isn't there didn't he?"
"Natalie is not his wife. Somebody tell him," another critic wrote.
"It took Donald a moment to realize Melania isn't with him because she loathes being with 5 feet of him," another user alleged.
Melania Trump Focuses on White House Work
Melania's decision to remain home for Donald's Ireland trip followed her absence from the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on September 9 and 10.
While Donald was in Dallas, the First Lady attended the White House Historical Association's Presidential Sites Summit, a three-day gathering centered on "lessons learned, future collaborations, and strategies for sustaining relevance in a dynamic cultural landscape."