EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sheridan Hit by Lawsuit Claiming He Stole 'Yellowstone'

Lauren J. Salkin filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the 56-year-old TV hitmaker, who has since spun off four shows from the blockbuster series that she claims is wholly based on an idea she pitched to his production company 10 years ago.

A Hollywood television writer has hit Taylor Sheridan with a lawsuit claiming he stole her idea for the massive hit series Yellowstone , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The lawsuit details Salkin's claims she submitted a pilot script called Sovereign Nation to Sheridan's Elevate Entertainment, which included a full-series concept and storylines, along with full character descriptions she said served as models for Yellowstone.

The complaint alleges the show – which Salkin claims she spent more than a decade developing – was a "dramatic television series centered on tribal governance, casino-driven economic power, and a modern war over land and development."

She also insists she has proof that the materials were reviewed by Sheridan's teams in a Feb. 1, 2017, note from the company that read: "Taylor thanks you very much for your interest. Unfortunately, he's unavailable for TV projects."

The complaint points out Paramount then gave the green light to Yellowstone "within months."