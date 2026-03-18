Trump, 79, Under Fire After Calling Female President a Man — As 'Dementia' Rumors Surrounding Prez Intensify

While speaking in the Oval Office alongside Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Trump, 79, was asked about criticism from Ireland's president regarding the conflict in Iran.

President Donald Trump is facing renewed "dementia" speculation after appearing to misgender Ireland's president during a St. Patrick's Day exchange at the White House , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics say the latest slip adds to growing concerns about Trump's memory.

Martin, seated next to Trump during the exchange, appeared to smile awkwardly as the moment unfolded.

Ireland's president, Catherine Connelly, who was elected in October 2025, is a woman.

After a brief pause, the president replied: "Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say."

"Who said that?" Trump responded when pressed.

Q: The Irish president has said your war against Iran is illegal and an attack on international law TRUMP: Who said that? Q: The Irish president TRUMP: Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say. pic.twitter.com/sb47hYgceN

Social media users called the president 'clueless' and 'stupid,' in response.

The comment quickly sparked backlash online, with critics zeroing in on the apparent mix-up.

"'He?' Trump really is clueless..." one user wrote, as another added, "He can't even comprehend that a president could be a woman."

"Absolutely no one is lucky that Donald exists," a third critic posted.

"Ireland's president is a female, you absolute rodents," another fumed. Someone else wrote, "With every breath, Trump proves his ignorance."

"Trump always shows us that it is correct that you really can’t fix stupid!" another shared.

A user commented, "Dementia Don strikes again. Where’s the auto pen?"

"I don't think he feels lucky. He's there on behalf of the entire UK to talk you off the ledge again, you maniac," another demanded.

"He's sick and demented," a user bluntly said.