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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump, 79, Under Fire After Calling Female President a Man — As 'Dementia' Rumors Surrounding Prez Intensify

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Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing backlash after referring to Ireland's female president as 'he.'

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March 18 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump is facing renewed "dementia" speculation after appearing to misgender Ireland's president during a St. Patrick's Day exchange at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While speaking in the Oval Office alongside Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Trump, 79, was asked about criticism from Ireland's president regarding the conflict in Iran.

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'He's Lucky I Exist'

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image of Critics say the latest slip adds to growing concerns about his memory.
Source: mega

Critics say the latest slip adds to growing concerns about Trump's memory.

"Who said that?" Trump responded when pressed.

"The Irish president," a reporter clarified.

After a brief pause, the president replied: "Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say."

Ireland's president, Catherine Connelly, who was elected in October 2025, is a woman.

Martin, seated next to Trump during the exchange, appeared to smile awkwardly as the moment unfolded.

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Critics Go Off: 'Clueless'

image of Social media users called him 'clueless' and 'stupid.'
Source: mega

Social media users called the president 'clueless' and 'stupid,' in response.

The comment quickly sparked backlash online, with critics zeroing in on the apparent mix-up.

"'He?' Trump really is clueless..." one user wrote, as another added, "He can't even comprehend that a president could be a woman."

"Absolutely no one is lucky that Donald exists," a third critic posted.

"Ireland's president is a female, you absolute rodents," another fumed. Someone else wrote, "With every breath, Trump proves his ignorance."

"Trump always shows us that it is correct that you really can’t fix stupid!" another shared.

A user commented, "Dementia Don strikes again. Where’s the auto pen?"

"I don't think he feels lucky. He's there on behalf of the entire UK to talk you off the ledge again, you maniac," another demanded.

"He's sick and demented," a user bluntly said.

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Trump Confuses Aides in Second Gaffe

image of Trump also mixed up Karloline Leavitt as Kellyanne Conway in a Women's History Month speech.
Source: mega

Trump also mixed up Karloline Leavitt as Kellyanne Conway in a Women's History Month speech.

This wasn't the first time Trump sparked new fears for his mental health this month.

Recently, Trump mistakenly identified Karloline Leavitt as Kellyanne Conway.

The mix-up happened as Trump spoke about his female staffers during an event for Women's History Month. During his speech, he meant to thank Leavitt, but kept referring to her as "Conway."

"And of course, Kellyanne Conway, has anyone ever heard of her?" the former reality star asked his guests. "She's fantastic. She's in there fighting."

"A friend of mine said, 'You know that Kellyanne, I admire the way she goes in there and she screams at those people' – meaning the media, because this is a man who doesn't do very well with the media, it's just one of those things. But thank you, Kellyanne," he continued.

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Another Mix-Up

image of Earlier this month, the president also mixed up where his father was born.
Source: mega

Earlier this month, the president also mixed up where his father was born.

Earlier this month, Trump also mixed up where his father was born during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump declared that his 'father was born [there]', referring to Germany.

"He [Merz] knows all about my father. My father was born there," he added. "So, you know, there are places that you sort of automatically very, very feel warmly about."

However, Trump's father, Frederick Trump Jr., was born in New York City. His grandparents were born in the Kingdom of Bavaria, which, at the time, was part of the German Empire.

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