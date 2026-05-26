Stephen Colbert's Finale 'Ghosted' by CBS After Late-Night Host Mocked Network's Botched Trump China Coverage — 'It Was Unprofessional and Unprovoked'

Puck founder Matthew Belloni claimed CBS executives ordered staff not to acknowledge Colbert's farewell during the morning broadcast, despite it being one of the biggest TV moments of the week.

"And that wasn't an oversight," Belloni wrote on Tuesday, May 26, noting there were "no highlights" and "not a single mention of a pretty major event on its own network."

Belloni added: "I'm told the ghosting was a specific directive from CBS News president Tom Cibrowski."

According to the report, the alleged tension stemmed from Colbert's recent comedy segment mocking the network's botched China visa situation involving anchor Tony Dokoupil.