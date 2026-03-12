Jack Osbourne Becomes Father Again — Pays Tribute to Late Dad Ozzy by Naming Newborn Daughter After Rock Icon

In the interview, Jack described the final morning of Ozzy's life and said the family had not expected his death to come so quickly, and said the music star's last day unfolded ordinarily.

"It was a few days after I got back (to Britain) that he passed, and we were… even the morning that he passed, it was like, it wasn't anything dramatic at all," Jack noted.

He added: "He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it."

Despite Ozzy's long-term health issues, Jack said the family had not anticipated the timing of the icon's death.

Jack added: "Obviously, everyone knew he was sick, but it wasn't… he was really gearing up for the (Black Sabbath final) show, so he was exercising a lot and moving around.

"He was fired up. But yeah, we weren't expecting it to be as quick as it was."

"I just think he was done… I do think we have a choice, to a degree," the TV star explained.