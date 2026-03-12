Jack Osbourne Becomes Father Again — Pays Tribute to Late Dad Ozzy by Naming Newborn Daughter After Rock Icon
March 12 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Jack Osbourne has named his newborn baby after his late father Ozzy, seven months after the rocker died, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The reality star's wife, Aree Gearhart, gave birth to their second daughter on March 5.
How Did Jack Osbourne Announce New Arrival?
And confirming his new arrival on Instagram, Jack, 40, announced the sweet tribute to his father by revealing her name is Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.
He posted a snap of the tot pictured lying peacefully next to what appeared to be a bat plushie and a badge that said: "Hello World."
Jack captioned the post: "She’s arrived, and she's perfect."
Rock legend Ozzy, who died in July aged 76, had been told he was going to be a grandfather again before his death.
A 'Healthy Distraction'
Jack previously revealed he and his wife Aree’s new baby was giving him hope while grieving for his Black Sabbath rock legend dad. The proud father has three daughters from his previous marriage, while his and Aree's firstborn is three-year-old Maple.
Speaking publicly for the first time about the happy pregnancy news in December, Jack said it has been the joy his family, including his mom Sharon, 73, has needed after such a tough year.
He told The Sun: "It's awesome. I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of 'full cycle' category, in a weird way."
"It's very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness," he added.
'It Was Maybe A Little Earlier Than Expected'
Jack said: "It's been easy for me – I think it's been a lot harder for my wife. We're super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.
"But it's definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously."
Radar recently told how Jack believed his wildman father chose to die as he felt his life was "done."
The star made the admission as he recalled the morning his father died.
He spoke about his dad's final hours on a podcast after Ozzy passed, following a career spanning decades in rock music and following a grueling battle with Parkinson's disease and agonizing back pain.
In the interview, Jack described the final morning of Ozzy's life and said the family had not expected his death to come so quickly, and said the music star's last day unfolded ordinarily.
"It was a few days after I got back (to Britain) that he passed, and we were… even the morning that he passed, it was like, it wasn't anything dramatic at all," Jack noted.
He added: "He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it."
Despite Ozzy's long-term health issues, Jack said the family had not anticipated the timing of the icon's death.
Jack added: "Obviously, everyone knew he was sick, but it wasn't… he was really gearing up for the (Black Sabbath final) show, so he was exercising a lot and moving around.
"He was fired up. But yeah, we weren't expecting it to be as quick as it was."
"I just think he was done… I do think we have a choice, to a degree," the TV star explained.