Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne Becomes Father Again — Pays Tribute to Late Dad Ozzy by Naming Newborn Daughter After Rock Icon

picture of Jack Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA; @jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne has become a father again and named his newborn daughter after his late father Ozzy.

March 12 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jack Osbourne has named his newborn baby after his late father Ozzy, seven months after the rocker died, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The reality star's wife, Aree Gearhart, gave birth to their second daughter on March 5.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Jack Osbourne Announce New Arrival?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne posted a picture of his newborn on Instagram revealing the sweet name in tribute to dad, Ozzy.

Article continues below advertisement

And confirming his new arrival on Instagram, Jack, 40, announced the sweet tribute to his father by revealing her name is Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.

He posted a snap of the tot pictured lying peacefully next to what appeared to be a bat plushie and a badge that said: "Hello World."

Jack captioned the post: "She’s arrived, and she's perfect."

Rock legend Ozzy, who died in July aged 76, had been told he was going to be a grandfather again before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Healthy Distraction'

Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne posed baby up next to bat plushie.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack previously revealed he and his wife Aree’s new baby was giving him hope while grieving for his Black Sabbath rock legend dad. The proud father has three daughters from his previous marriage, while his and Aree's firstborn is three-year-old Maple.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the happy pregnancy news in December, Jack said it has been the joy his family, including his mom Sharon, 73, has needed after such a tough year.

He told The Sun: "It's awesome. I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of 'full cycle' category, in a weird way."

"It's very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Maybe A Little Earlier Than Expected'

picture of Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart
Source: @jackosbourne;Instagram

Jack Osbourne said himself and wife Aree Gearhart were 'super-excited' about welcoming another child.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Farrah Fawcett and Redmond O'Neal

Farrah Fawcett's 'Unrecognizable' Son Debuts Devil-Horn Face Tattoos — As Disturbed Nepo-Baby Finally Appears in Court for 'Stabbing Actor in the Head'

liza minnelli lady gaga feud oscars debacle still brewing

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli V Lady Gaga! How Singing and Acting Legend, 80, Still Holds Grudge Over Oscars Debacle

Article continues below advertisement

Jack said: "It's been easy for me – I think it's been a lot harder for my wife. We're super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.

"But it's definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously."

Radar recently told how Jack believed his wildman father chose to die as he felt his life was "done."

The star made the admission as he recalled the morning his father died.

He spoke about his dad's final hours on a podcast after Ozzy passed, following a career spanning decades in rock music and following a grueling battle with Parkinson's disease and agonizing back pain.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne recently recalled his final moments with his beloved father.

In the interview, Jack described the final morning of Ozzy's life and said the family had not expected his death to come so quickly, and said the music star's last day unfolded ordinarily.

"It was a few days after I got back (to Britain) that he passed, and we were… even the morning that he passed, it was like, it wasn't anything dramatic at all," Jack noted.

He added: "He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it."

Despite Ozzy's long-term health issues, Jack said the family had not anticipated the timing of the icon's death.

Jack added: "Obviously, everyone knew he was sick, but it wasn't… he was really gearing up for the (Black Sabbath final) show, so he was exercising a lot and moving around.

"He was fired up. But yeah, we weren't expecting it to be as quick as it was."

"I just think he was done… I do think we have a choice, to a degree," the TV star explained.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.