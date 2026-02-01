EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Back From the Dead… To Sing Lullabies to His Tiny Granddaughter!

Jack, 40, said about how his little girl Maple insists the late Prince of Darkness is appearing to her in dreams: "My youngest daughter has been having a lot of interactions, we'll say? She's three, and she's like, 'He sings to me at night.'"

He added: "I am like, 'okay are you just being a kid? Is this your imagination?' So I am like, 'That's awesome, what's he singing to you?' – and I don't make a big deal out of it, I am supportive of it. But she is saying things which I am like, 'How do you know that? I haven't said that, where has that come from?'

"The more that she brings it up, the more it's becoming a thing. I am like, 'Okay, this isn't just her imagination.'"