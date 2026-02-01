Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Ozzy Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Back From the Dead… To Sing Lullabies to His Tiny Granddaughter!

Photo f Ozzy and Maple Osbourne
Source: MEGA; @jackosbourne/INSTAGRAM

Ozzy Osbourne's ghost is believed to be singing to his granddaughter.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ozzy Osbourne has returned from the grave – to sing to his three-year-old granddaughter.

At least that's what the late rocker's son, Jack, thinks.

'This Isn't Just Her Imagination'

Photo of Jack and Maple Osbourne
Source: @jackosbourne/INSTAGRAM

Maple Osbourne told her father that her late grandfather sings to her at night.

Jack, 40, said about how his little girl Maple insists the late Prince of Darkness is appearing to her in dreams: "My youngest daughter has been having a lot of interactions, we'll say? She's three, and she's like, 'He sings to me at night.'"

He added: "I am like, 'okay are you just being a kid? Is this your imagination?' So I am like, 'That's awesome, what's he singing to you?' – and I don't make a big deal out of it, I am supportive of it. But she is saying things which I am like, 'How do you know that? I haven't said that, where has that come from?'

"The more that she brings it up, the more it's becoming a thing. I am like, 'Okay, this isn't just her imagination.'"

Heavy Metal Icon Visits Family in Dreams to Halt Their Grieving

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The late Ozzy Osbourne is believed to have appeared in the vivid dreams of his family members.

It comes after Radar revealed Ozzy's family and friends are convinced the heavy metal icon has also been appearing to them in vivid dreams, laughing and urging them to stop mourning as they come to terms with life after the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy, the former frontman of Black Sabbath, died last July at the age of 76 after years of ill health, leaving behind a family struggling with grief.

His son Jack and close friend Billy Morrison have now said the late singer has been visiting them and other relatives in their dreams, offering reassurance that he is finally at peace.

The revelations were shared during a broadcast on Ozzy's Boneyard on SiriusXM, as the rocker's family continues to navigate the aftermath of his death in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ozzy Is 'Not in Pain'

Photo of Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne orchestrated his father’s funeral with the help of close family friends.

Jack described the recurring dreams in emotional terms, explaining his father would have hated prolonged public grieving after his passing.

He said Ozzy "f------ couldn't stand" people wallowing in grief.

Jack added: "In the dreams, he is laughing and saying, 'Just stop f------ crying.' He's laughing every time. Me and my wife, my daughters, we all keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing." Morrison confirmed he had experienced similar visions.

He added, "Jack, you are not the only one. I've seen him, too. He's good, he's not in pain."

Morrison also used the show to praise Jack for organizing Osbourne's funeral, suggesting the rock star would have approved of the farewell.

He said, "I watched you orchestrate every part of that funeral, and he probably would have had a really good time there."

Did Ozzy Know His Time Was Near?

Photo of Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack admitted the suddenness of his father’s death in July came as a shock.

Jack, who has daughters Pearl, Andie, and Minnie with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and daughter, Maple, with his current spouse Aree Gearhart, also said he believed his father sensed his own ending was near before he passed away.

He said: "He did his (final) gig – that he was very, very happy about. He finished his book. He did a bunch of artwork for this chimpanzee charity."

Jack added, "He finished two documentaries. It just goes on and on. He was just like, 'Check, check, check, check, check.' It's almost like he turned and said, 'Am I done now?'"

Reality TV regular Jack recently appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where he spoke publicly about the shock of his father's death.

"It was definitely a shock," he admitted. "I mean, we knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock. I mean, we didn't know it would be that quick."

