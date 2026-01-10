Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ozzy Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Back From the Dead! How the Rocker's Grief-Torn Family and Friends are Convinced They Are Being Visited by the Prince of Darkness' Ghost

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne is sending messages via dreams, according to his family and friends.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ozzy Osbourne's family and friends are convinced the heavy metal icon has been appearing to them in vivid dreams, laughing and urging them to stop mourning as they come to terms with life after the Prince of Darkness.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Osbourne, 76, the former frontman of Black Sabbath, died last July after years of ill health, leaving behind a family struggling with grief.

Article continues below advertisement

'Just Stop Crying!'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne has appeared laughing in vivid dreams, urging loved ones to stop mourning.

Article continues below advertisement

His son, Jack Osbourne, and close friend Billy Morrison have now said the late singer has been visiting them and other relatives in their dreams, offering reassurance that he is finally at peace.

The revelations were shared during a broadcast on Ozzy's Boneyard on SiriusXM, as the rocker's family continues to navigate the aftermath of his death in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Jack described the recurring dreams in emotional terms, explaining his father would have hated prolonged public grieving after his passing.

He said Ozzy "f------ couldn't stand" people wallowing in grief.

Jack added: "In the dreams, he is laughing and saying, 'Just stop f------ crying.' He's laughing every time. Me and my wife, my daughters, we all keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The rocker joked in dreams and told his family to 'stop crying,' according to son Jack.

Article continues below advertisement

Morrison confirmed he had experienced similar visions.

He added, "Jack, you are not the only one. I've seen him, too. He's good, he's not in pain."

Morrison also used the show to praise Jack for organizing Osbourne's funeral, suggesting the rock star would have approved of the farewell.

He said, "I watched you orchestrate every part of that funeral, and he probably would have had a really good time there."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Knew He Was Sick For a While'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jack and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: ITV/MEGA

Jack Osbourne said his dad finished his life’s work knowing the end was near.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack, who has daughters Pearl, Andie, and Minnie with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and a three-year-old daughter, Maple, with his current spouse Aree Gearhart, also said he believed his father sensed his own ending was near before he passed away.

He said: "He did his (final) gig – that he was very, very happy about. He finished his book. He did a bunch of artwork for this chimpanzee charity."

The 40-year-old added, "He finished two documentaries. It just goes on and on. He was just like, 'Check, check, check, check, check.'" It's almost like he turned and said, 'Am I done now?'"

Reality TV regular Jack recently appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where he spoke publicly about the shock of his father's death.

He admitted: "It was definitely a shock." Jack went on: "I mean, we knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock. I mean, we didn't know it would be that quick."

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy’s ‘Ultimate Mic Drop’ Final Act

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Russel Brand

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of How Rape-Accused Comic Russell Brand is Still Making MILLIONS By Spouting Anti-Woke Conspiracy Theories Online

Split photos of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

EXCLUSIVE: Discover the Massive 'Trust Test' Jennifer Aniston is Set to Unleash on Her New Lover Jim Curtis — And It Involves a VERY Famous A-List Ex

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig felt like a deliberate farewell to those closest to him.

Reflecting on Ozzy's final performance in his home city of Birmingham, Jack said: "It was the ultimate mic drop – he did a massive big gig and was like, 'Alright I'm done.'"

Jack said his father would have supported his decision to appear on the I'm a Celebrity show.

"He'd be so supportive of this," he said.

Jack later described the loss of his father as still raw, saying: "I'm still navigating it all... It's been three nearly four months, and so it's still pretty fresh."

Ozzy was born in Birmingham in 1948 and rose from factory worker to globally adored wildman as the voice of Black Sabbath, shaping heavy metal with albums including Paranoid.

Known for chaos, humor, and vulnerability, he later became a solo star and reality TV fixture.

The rocker battled addictions and Parkinson's disease before his death, along with crippling pain after a series of failed back surgeries. Along with Jack and five other kids, he is survived by his wife, Sharon.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.