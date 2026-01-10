EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Back From the Dead! How the Rocker's Grief-Torn Family and Friends are Convinced They Are Being Visited by the Prince of Darkness' Ghost
Jan. 9 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne's family and friends are convinced the heavy metal icon has been appearing to them in vivid dreams, laughing and urging them to stop mourning as they come to terms with life after the Prince of Darkness.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Osbourne, 76, the former frontman of Black Sabbath, died last July after years of ill health, leaving behind a family struggling with grief.
'Just Stop Crying!'
His son, Jack Osbourne, and close friend Billy Morrison have now said the late singer has been visiting them and other relatives in their dreams, offering reassurance that he is finally at peace.
The revelations were shared during a broadcast on Ozzy's Boneyard on SiriusXM, as the rocker's family continues to navigate the aftermath of his death in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Jack described the recurring dreams in emotional terms, explaining his father would have hated prolonged public grieving after his passing.
He said Ozzy "f------ couldn't stand" people wallowing in grief.
Jack added: "In the dreams, he is laughing and saying, 'Just stop f------ crying.' He's laughing every time. Me and my wife, my daughters, we all keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing."
Morrison confirmed he had experienced similar visions.
He added, "Jack, you are not the only one. I've seen him, too. He's good, he's not in pain."
Morrison also used the show to praise Jack for organizing Osbourne's funeral, suggesting the rock star would have approved of the farewell.
He said, "I watched you orchestrate every part of that funeral, and he probably would have had a really good time there."
'We Knew He Was Sick For a While'
Jack, who has daughters Pearl, Andie, and Minnie with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and a three-year-old daughter, Maple, with his current spouse Aree Gearhart, also said he believed his father sensed his own ending was near before he passed away.
He said: "He did his (final) gig – that he was very, very happy about. He finished his book. He did a bunch of artwork for this chimpanzee charity."
The 40-year-old added, "He finished two documentaries. It just goes on and on. He was just like, 'Check, check, check, check, check.'" It's almost like he turned and said, 'Am I done now?'"
Reality TV regular Jack recently appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where he spoke publicly about the shock of his father's death.
He admitted: "It was definitely a shock." Jack went on: "I mean, we knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock. I mean, we didn't know it would be that quick."
Ozzy’s ‘Ultimate Mic Drop’ Final Act
Reflecting on Ozzy's final performance in his home city of Birmingham, Jack said: "It was the ultimate mic drop – he did a massive big gig and was like, 'Alright I'm done.'"
Jack said his father would have supported his decision to appear on the I'm a Celebrity show.
"He'd be so supportive of this," he said.
Jack later described the loss of his father as still raw, saying: "I'm still navigating it all... It's been three nearly four months, and so it's still pretty fresh."
Ozzy was born in Birmingham in 1948 and rose from factory worker to globally adored wildman as the voice of Black Sabbath, shaping heavy metal with albums including Paranoid.
Known for chaos, humor, and vulnerability, he later became a solo star and reality TV fixture.
The rocker battled addictions and Parkinson's disease before his death, along with crippling pain after a series of failed back surgeries. Along with Jack and five other kids, he is survived by his wife, Sharon.