EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Furious Over Home Office Knowing of Prince Harry Return First'
Sept. 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to have been left "furious" after learning Prince Harry had informed British security officials about his impending return to the UK before telling his own father, royal sources have exclusively told Radaronline.com.
Harry, 41, is understood to have contacted the Home Office earlier this month so officials could begin considering protection arrangements for himself, Meghan Markle, 45, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
King Charles Furious At Secret Move
Charles, 77, was reportedly informed only days later, despite the family's relocation creating potentially significant security and logistical questions.
A royal source told us: "The King understands perfectly well why the appropriate authorities needed advance warning, particularly given Harry's long-running concerns about security. What angered him and made him furious was discovering that officials apparently knew something as significant as his son's return before he did.
"After everything that has happened between them, Charles regarded that as extremely disappointing. This isn't some routine visit lasting a couple of days – Harry is bringing his wife and children back to Britain."
Harry's Urgent Security Crisis
The Sussexes' arrival in the UK is also expected to force a fresh examination of Harry's security arrangements because the family lost their automatic, taxpayer-funded, round-the-clock police protection after Harry and Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Former royal protection chief Dai Davies recently told the Daily Mirror: "The whole risk assessment will have to be reviewed."
Davies added Harry establishing a known British residence and sending his children to school presented circumstances different from occasional visits.
He said: "I wonder, given the short notice, has anybody worked it out for them? Because even me, who has been very opposed to him getting protection as a non-royal, now I think the whole scenario is changing."
Harry previously challenged the decision by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, to alter his protection arrangements.
His High Court challenge failed in February 2025, and a subsequent Court of Appeal case was unsuccessful.
However, Harry later secured a new government review by Ravec, which has yet to be completed.
Shocking Cost Of Harry's Return
The Home Office has maintained Harry's protection is assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Davies warned protecting a permanent family home could become extraordinarily expensive, requiring security modifications, specialized vehicles and potentially arrangements surrounding Archie and Lilibet's school.
He said: "It's going to cost a huge amount."
A second royal source told us: "There is frustration because Charles and Harry had finally begun making some progress personally. The King wants a relationship with his son and particularly wants opportunities to see his grandchildren. Against that background, finding himself further down the information chain than the Home Office was never going to improve matters."
Harry's Terrifying Taliban Threat
Harry's security concerns have remained a major source of tension since his departure from royal duties.
Former Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in 2022 Markle had faced genuine threats, while Harry's military service has also figured in assessments of the risks surrounding him.
Davies added Harry's circumstances were unusual despite his status as a non-working royal.
He has said: "But he can say, 'I'm unique,' which he is, because of his war service and because of his big mouth."
Harry served two tours in Afghanistan and disclosed in his 2023 memoir Spare that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters during his military service, which experts said made him a prime target for attacks from extremists.