EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Furious Over Home Office Knowing of Prince Harry Return First'

The Sussexes' arrival in the UK is also expected to force a fresh examination of Harry's security arrangements because the family lost their automatic, taxpayer-funded, round-the-clock police protection after Harry and Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Former royal protection chief Dai Davies recently told the Daily Mirror: "The whole risk assessment will have to be reviewed."

Davies added Harry establishing a known British residence and sending his children to school presented circumstances different from occasional visits.

He said: "I wonder, given the short notice, has anybody worked it out for them? Because even me, who has been very opposed to him getting protection as a non-royal, now I think the whole scenario is changing."

Harry previously challenged the decision by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, to alter his protection arrangements.

His High Court challenge failed in February 2025, and a subsequent Court of Appeal case was unsuccessful.

However, Harry later secured a new government review by Ravec, which has yet to be completed.