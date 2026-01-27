Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Raging' at Meghan Markle For Using His Soldier Past to Have a Dig at Donald Trump

Split photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is raging over Meghan Markle's latest decision, according to sources.

Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is privately furious with Meghan Markle after she shared images of his military service in Afghanistan in what sources say he sees as a pointed political dig at Donald Trump that risks dragging him into dangerous territory.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tension flared after Markle, 44, posted a photograph of Harry, 41, seated in the front of a military helicopter during his deployment, alongside images from the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded in 2014 for wounded veterans.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Fights Back After Trump Slams British War Heroes

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to have been left fuming as Markle shared his Afghan war photos.

Article continues below advertisement

The post appeared hours after Harry condemned Trump's comments about British troops in Afghanistan – remarks that have sparked outrage on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trump, 79, said NATO forces stayed "a little off the frontlines" during the Afghan invasion of 2001 and added: "We've never needed them" and "we have never really asked anything of them."

Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10-year military career, responded forcefully.

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. Thousands of lives were changed forever," he hit back.

Harry added, "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle's Move 'Angers' Prince Harry

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle targeted her Hollywood audience with Harry’s service images.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his fight back against Trump, sources told us Markle's decision to amplify the moment visually has unsettled Harry.

One insider claimed: "Harry feels Meghan is using his service record to signal to her left-leaning Hollywood crowd that she is taking on Trump. He thinks it turns something deeply personal into a political statement, and that makes him angry."

Another source said Harry believes the timing is reckless. "He is already under scrutiny in the U.S. over his visa application, including questions around his past drug use that he openly discussed in his memoir Spare," the insider added.

"From Harry's perspective, baiting Trump in the middle of that probe feels dangerous. He worries it invites the wrong kind of attention."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry slammed Trump's remarks about NATO troops staying off the frontlines.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke of Sussex acknowledged in his memoir he used drugs as a younger man – admissions that have prompted calls for U.S. authorities to review whether his visa paperwork was handled correctly.

While no finding has been made against him, sources say Harry is acutely aware of the sensitivity.

"He thinks Meghan is underestimating how exposed he feels right now," one source claimed.

Harry, known as Captain Wales during his service, was first deployed in 2007 as a forward air controller before returning in 2012 as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner.

In Spare, he wrote he flew six missions that resulted in the "taking of human lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Backtracks as Harry Urges Caution Behind the Scenes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's 'Utter Terror' After his Court Hearing Exposed Him to Fresh Stalker Horror

Photo of Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: 'Lonely' Dolly Parton 'Planning Her Own Funeral' — And Wants it To Be 'As Joyous and Fun-Filled As She Used to Be'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president labeled British forces 'the greatest warriors' after his backlash.

Sources close to him and Markle added, "Harry wants to keep the focus on the soldiers and their families. He feels Meghan is trying to fold his past into a culture-war moment, and he is deeply uncomfortable with that."

Another insider said, "Meghan believes she is standing up for him, but Harry sees it as poking the bear. With Trump, he thinks any provocation can spiral, especially when immigration officials are already looking at his file."

Trump has so far not responded to the Sussexes. Behind the scenes, however, sources say Harry is urging caution.

Trump has since rolled back on his remarks, branding British forces that served in Afghanistan "among the greatest of all warriors" – but not thanking other NATO allies for their service in the conflict.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.