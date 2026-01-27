EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Raging' at Meghan Markle For Using His Soldier Past to Have a Dig at Donald Trump

The post appeared hours after Harry condemned Trump's comments about British troops in Afghanistan – remarks that have sparked outrage on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trump, 79, said NATO forces stayed "a little off the frontlines" during the Afghan invasion of 2001 and added: "We've never needed them" and "we have never really asked anything of them."

Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10-year military career, responded forcefully.

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. Thousands of lives were changed forever," he hit back.

Harry added, "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."