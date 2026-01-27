EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Raging' at Meghan Markle For Using His Soldier Past to Have a Dig at Donald Trump
Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is privately furious with Meghan Markle after she shared images of his military service in Afghanistan in what sources say he sees as a pointed political dig at Donald Trump that risks dragging him into dangerous territory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tension flared after Markle, 44, posted a photograph of Harry, 41, seated in the front of a military helicopter during his deployment, alongside images from the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded in 2014 for wounded veterans.
Prince Harry Fights Back After Trump Slams British War Heroes
The post appeared hours after Harry condemned Trump's comments about British troops in Afghanistan – remarks that have sparked outrage on both sides of the Atlantic.
Trump, 79, said NATO forces stayed "a little off the frontlines" during the Afghan invasion of 2001 and added: "We've never needed them" and "we have never really asked anything of them."
Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10-year military career, responded forcefully.
"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. Thousands of lives were changed forever," he hit back.
Harry added, "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."
Markle's Move 'Angers' Prince Harry
Despite his fight back against Trump, sources told us Markle's decision to amplify the moment visually has unsettled Harry.
One insider claimed: "Harry feels Meghan is using his service record to signal to her left-leaning Hollywood crowd that she is taking on Trump. He thinks it turns something deeply personal into a political statement, and that makes him angry."
Another source said Harry believes the timing is reckless. "He is already under scrutiny in the U.S. over his visa application, including questions around his past drug use that he openly discussed in his memoir Spare," the insider added.
"From Harry's perspective, baiting Trump in the middle of that probe feels dangerous. He worries it invites the wrong kind of attention."
The Duke of Sussex acknowledged in his memoir he used drugs as a younger man – admissions that have prompted calls for U.S. authorities to review whether his visa paperwork was handled correctly.
While no finding has been made against him, sources say Harry is acutely aware of the sensitivity.
"He thinks Meghan is underestimating how exposed he feels right now," one source claimed.
Harry, known as Captain Wales during his service, was first deployed in 2007 as a forward air controller before returning in 2012 as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner.
In Spare, he wrote he flew six missions that resulted in the "taking of human lives."
Trump Backtracks as Harry Urges Caution Behind the Scenes
Sources close to him and Markle added, "Harry wants to keep the focus on the soldiers and their families. He feels Meghan is trying to fold his past into a culture-war moment, and he is deeply uncomfortable with that."
Another insider said, "Meghan believes she is standing up for him, but Harry sees it as poking the bear. With Trump, he thinks any provocation can spiral, especially when immigration officials are already looking at his file."
Trump has so far not responded to the Sussexes. Behind the scenes, however, sources say Harry is urging caution.
Trump has since rolled back on his remarks, branding British forces that served in Afghanistan "among the greatest of all warriors" – but not thanking other NATO allies for their service in the conflict.