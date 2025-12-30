EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Hope of Deporting Prince Harry Shut Down — With Prez Told He Has Zero 'Authority' to Kick Out Rogue Royal
Dec. 30 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's goal of kicking Prince Harry out of the U.S. has gone up in flames, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president does not have any power to boot the rogue royal, despite Harry being accused of lying on his visa papers.
Trump Has Zero 'Unilateral Authority'
"President Donald Trump does not have unilateral authority to deport an individual, including Prince Harry, who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States," immigration lawyer Flomy Javier Diza told Radar. "Any deportation would require a valid legal basis under U.S. immigration law, not political rhetoric."
Diza continued: "Removal or deportation in the United States is governed by statute, not by presidential preference. Even a sitting president cannot personally order the removal of a specific individual. Deportation proceedings must be initiated by the Department of Homeland Security and adjudicated through established legal processes, often involving immigration courts."
According to Diza, the only way Harry would be "deportable" would be if the U.S. government were somehow able to "show that he is legally removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act," which includes "immigration fraud, misrepresentation, certain criminal convictions, or violations of visa or status conditions."
"Public speculation, such as admissions in a memoir or media interviews, does not automatically translate into deportability unless it directly establishes a statutory ground and is supported by admissible evidence."
Will Prince Harry's Past Drug Use Come Into Play?
In his memoir, Spare, Harry admitted to experimenting with several drugs, including cocaine and psychedelics. Right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation then filed a lawsuit for the release of the 41-year-old's immigration papers, which they claimed would have revealed Harry lied about his drug use on his visa papers.
However, according to an attorney from the Department of Homeland Security, Harry's application followed all the "applicable rules and regulations."
Diza told Radar: "Even if questions were raised about prior drug use or disclosures on a visa application, U.S. immigration law allows for waivers, discretionary relief, and confidentiality protections... Absent clear evidence of a qualifying immigration violation and a formal legal process, there is no automatic or presidentially driven pathway to deport Prince Harry."
"Claims suggesting otherwise are largely political rhetoric rather than reflections of how U.S. immigration law actually works," the immigration lawyer concluded.
Prince Harry Pokes Fun at Trump
Prince William's younger brother has been pushing Trump's buttons lately, especially during his recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where Harry joked, "I heard you elected a king," after Trump was accused of wanting to end democracy in favor of a monarchy.
He later quipped, "Next year, I know we are looking forward to welcoming more Brits from across the pond. Provided they behave, and if they make it through customs, and pass ICE."
Despite this, previous insiders claimed Harry is desperate to be welcomed back into his family, after he and his wife bailed on their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.
"He's secretly begging his father (King Charles) to take him back," a palace source claimed. "And then the question becomes, what's Meghan to do? She’s spiraling."
'I'll Leave Him Alone'
Harry and Markle, 44, have been drowning in split rumors, with some claiming the pair is not only living separate lives, but they aren't on the same page when it comes to their children's private lives.
Markle has posted their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, on social media several times, despite Harry pushing back against the decision.
Earlier this year, despite his previous boasting, Trump claimed he wasn't interested in kicking him out of the country, as he had his hands full with his controversial wife.
"I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible," he said at the time.