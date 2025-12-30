EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Hope of Deporting Prince Harry Shut Down — With Prez Told He Has Zero 'Authority' to Kick Out Rogue Royal

"President Donald Trump does not have unilateral authority to deport an individual, including Prince Harry, who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States," immigration lawyer Flomy Javier Diza told Radar. "Any deportation would require a valid legal basis under U.S. immigration law, not political rhetoric."

Diza continued: "Removal or deportation in the United States is governed by statute, not by presidential preference. Even a sitting president cannot personally order the removal of a specific individual. Deportation proceedings must be initiated by the Department of Homeland Security and adjudicated through established legal processes, often involving immigration courts."

According to Diza, the only way Harry would be "deportable" would be if the U.S. government were somehow able to "show that he is legally removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act," which includes "immigration fraud, misrepresentation, certain criminal convictions, or violations of visa or status conditions."

"Public speculation, such as admissions in a memoir or media interviews, does not automatically translate into deportability unless it directly establishes a statutory ground and is supported by admissible evidence."