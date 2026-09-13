Meghan Markle Gives First Glimpse of Family's New Life in Britain After Move With Prince Harry and Their 2 Kids
Sept. 13 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is giving the world a glimpse into her family's new life in Britain after relocating across the pond with Prince Harry and their two children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, offered a rare look at their life in the U.K. nearly three weeks after the family arrived in the country.
Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse of Family Life in Britain
On Sunday, September 13, Meghan posted a 35-second video to Instagram documenting snippets of the family's time in England.
The montage opened with Meghan and Harry, 41, walking hand in hand outside before cutting to a cozy scene that appeared to show their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 5, warming her feet near a fireplace.
Meghan was later seen outdoors wearing rain boots as she walked through a muddy area, while another clip showed Lilibet riding a bicycle.
Prince Archie Shows Off His British Accent
Prince Archie, 7, also appeared in the footage as he ran alongside his younger sister.
The young royal could be heard encouraging Lilibet as he called out, "Go! Go!"
His pronunciation appeared to carry a distinctly British sound.
The video then shifted into a more upbeat family montage as Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" played over the footage.
Prince Harry Takes Archie and Lilibet Fishing
The short video also featured a clip of Harry with both Archie and Lilibet on a boat. The trio appeared to be fishing.
Two emojis remained visible throughout the video — a British flag and a red heart — as Meghan showcased their latest chapter away from their California home.
The Sussexes Focus on Settling Their Children
Meghan and Harry arrived in the U.K. on August 26, shortly after it was reported that the couple planned to relocate to Harry's home country with their family.
Before leaving, the Sussexes reportedly spent their final weekend in the U.S. with close friends, including friends of their children, as well as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
After the move, a source close to Harry and Meghan told People that getting Archie and Lilibet settled remained the couple's priority.
"Everything else will fall into place when the time is right," the insider continued. "There is a lot to do. They have just moved halfway across the world, and it's been really busy getting the kids settled. Their focus has been on that, and will remain on that, for the time being. They are happy to be back."