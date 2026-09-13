EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Frozen Out' as William Attends King Harald's Funeral

A source familiar with the royal arrangements claimed: "William's attendance reflects the role he now occupies within the working monarchy. Harry remains outside that structure, and his absence from an occasion of this significance underlines just how different the brothers' positions have become. Harry was deliberately left off the invite list as organizers knew either King Charles or Prince William would be going."

William attended on behalf of his father, King Charles, 77, following the convention that a reigning monarch does not normally attend the funeral of another head of state.

Anne attended in a personal capacity because she is godmother to Norway's new monarch, King Haakon VIII.

A second insider said: "This was an important moment for the royal family to stand alongside Norway following the death of a hugely respected monarch. William's presence was both diplomatic and familial, while Harry was definitely not going to be part of the official British delegation, and therefore frozen out."