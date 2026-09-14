EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Center Says It Could Miss Payroll 'Within Weeks' — as Board Considers Using Trump's Name on Building to Avoid Financial Collapse

The Kennedy Center is warning it could be unable to meet payroll obligations "within a matter of weeks" as its board considers publicly honoring President Trump on the building amid an alleged financial crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Board of Trustees said the institution has "exhausted its fiscal resources" and is now in such a precarious position that it may soon be unable to cover payroll or routine maintenance contracts.