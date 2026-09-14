EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Center Says It Could Miss Payroll 'Within Weeks' — as Board Considers Using Trump's Name on Building to Avoid Financial Collapse
Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
The Kennedy Center is warning it could be unable to meet payroll obligations "within a matter of weeks" as its board considers publicly honoring President Trump on the building amid an alleged financial crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Board of Trustees said the institution has "exhausted its fiscal resources" and is now in such a precarious position that it may soon be unable to cover payroll or routine maintenance contracts.
Kennedy Center Warns of Financial Collapse
The stunning disclosure came in a board resolution filed Monday, September 14, as an exhibit in ongoing federal litigation.
The board described the situation in stark terms, warning of "certain fiscal collapse within weeks" while saying Trump has offered to raise the funds necessary to keep the Kennedy Center from bankruptcy during its planned renovation.
The board said it is seeking an "appropriate" way to acknowledge the president for what it described as his timely offer of financial assistance.
President Trump's Rescue Comes With Recognition Question
More strikingly, the resolution says that without such recognition, the board believes Trump is unlikely to oversee the renovation and lead the Kennedy Center's fiscal rescue.
The trustees therefore resolved to pursue legal avenues for honoring Trump, including potentially placing his name on the Kennedy Center's exterior marble beneath the institution’s existing name.
Among the proposed inscriptions is: "Renovation and endowment overseen by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Kennedy Center Fund."
Board Weighs 10 Ways to Honor Trump
Another option would state the center's "Renovation Restoration and Endowment" was overseen by Trump and the Trump Kennedy Center Fund.
The board laid out 10 possible versions of the acknowledgment.
Other proposals include: "With Gratitude for Support from President Donald J. Trump," "A Legacy Protected Through the Generosity of President Donald J. Trump," and language stating the Kennedy Center was "renovated, restored, and sustained" through Trump's generosity.
Court Fight Looms Over Trump Recognition
A final set of alternatives would acknowledge Trump's "unwavering support" or credit the building's "Renovation, Restoration, and support" directly to the president.
As Radar previously reported, Rep. Joyce Beatty sued Trump over changes involving the Kennedy Center, setting off a federal court battle over the president’s authority and the institution's governing requirements.
The resolution also references the federal court's decisions in Beatty v. Trump, indicating the board is attempting to determine what form of recognition would comply with the court's rulings and the Kennedy Center's statutory obligations.
The filing paints an extraordinary picture of the famed Washington cultural institution confronting an immediate financial emergency while simultaneously weighing how prominently Trump's name could appear on the building as part of efforts to secure its survival.