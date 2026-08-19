EXCLUSIVE: Trump Kennedy Center War Explodes as Prez's Name 'Damaged' Historic Marble, According to Lawsuit

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democratic congresswoman from Ohio, is the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit challenging Trump and other officials over the Kennedy Center's renaming and operations. The Tuesday, August 18 joint status report lays out both sides' positions in the ongoing case.

The government revealed scaffolding currently covering the Kennedy Center’s front portico was previously used to remove Trump's name from the façade.

Officials said the protective barrier helped safeguard the marble because of "reported panel damage," while acknowledging the scaffolding cannot be completely removed until the scope of any repairs currently required to the marble façade is determined.