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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Kennedy Center War Explodes as Prez's Name 'Damaged' Historic Marble, According to Lawsuit

Donald Trump,U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty
Source: MEGA

Trump and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty are at the center of an escalating legal battle over the Kennedy Center.

Aug. 19 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center battle has exploded again, with a bombshell development raising fears the president's name may have damaged the historic marble façade – just as the board moves to put his name back on the building, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New court filings obtained by Radar reveal concerns over possible damage to the historic façade, while lawyers race to block the board's latest Trump tribute before it can take effect.

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Fears Over Possible Damage to Historic Marble Facade

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Photo of Trump Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

The Kennedy Center's historic façade is now at the center of the legal fight after officials referenced possible repairs to the marble.

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U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democratic congresswoman from Ohio, is the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit challenging Trump and other officials over the Kennedy Center's renaming and operations. The Tuesday, August 18 joint status report lays out both sides' positions in the ongoing case.

The government revealed scaffolding currently covering the Kennedy Center’s front portico was previously used to remove Trump's name from the façade.

Officials said the protective barrier helped safeguard the marble because of "reported panel damage," while acknowledging the scaffolding cannot be completely removed until the scope of any repairs currently required to the marble façade is determined.

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U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty Sounds the Alarm

Photo of U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty
Source: MEGA

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty is challenging Trump and other officials in federal court over the Kennedy Center's renaming, operations and latest board actions.

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Beatty's attorneys went further, claiming an earlier version of the joint status report said officials were conducting an "evaluation to determine the extent of remediation required following removal of President Trump's name."

Her legal team said that language raised concerns the historic marble "may have" already been damaged when Trump's name was originally attached above President John F. Kennedy's.

The government's current filing does not state that Trump's name caused the reported damage. The explosive dispute comes after the Kennedy Center board approved a new "recognition resolution" on August 13 that would once again place Trump's name on the building.

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Trump's Name Could Return to Iconic Building

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The board approved a new resolution that would place Trump's name back on the building and create a 'President Donald J. Trump Plaza.'

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Under the resolution detailed in the filing, the façade would read: "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts — Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump."

And the tribute could grow even larger. If the "Trump Kennedy Center Fund" reaches $100million, officials would add another line declaring the center was "Endowed by the Trump Kennedy Center Fund."

The resolution also directs officials to rename the physical site and grounds surrounding the Kennedy Center the "President Donald J. Trump Plaza." Beatty's lawyers are now racing to stop the plan before it can be implemented.

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Emergency Court Showdown

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Photo of Trump Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

Beatty's lawyers are pushing for emergency court intervention before September.

The government has committed to holding off on effectuating the resolution until at least September 8, but Beatty's attorneys claim officials refused to promise they would wait until the court rules on its legality.

"There is thus every reason to believe that Defendants will attempt to effectuate some or part of this latest unlawful resolution at the earliest opportunity after September 8," her lawyers argued. They also warned that installing additional inscriptions could potentially cause "further damage" to the historic façade.

Beatty is asking the court to approve an expedited briefing schedule and set an emergency hearing before the September deadline.

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