Nicole Kidman Sparks Fresh Rumors She Secretly Got New Implants as Top Plastic Surgeon Flags 'Unusually High and Round' Chest Appearance

One possibility the doctor notes is that this may not be a case of brand-new chest work.

"The interesting possibility is that we may not be looking at a brand-new augmentation. If implants were already present, their current higher and rounder appearance could reflect a change in implant position or the surrounding capsule rather than simply a decision to go larger," Dr. Hovsepian pointed out.

The cosmetic surgeon says he actually finds her earlier b----- appearance "more natural and harmonious with her very slender anatomy."

"For someone with Nicole Kidman’s extraordinarily refined, lean frame, I personally prefer the softer slope and less conspicuous upper-pole fullness seen in the earlier photographs. At this level of aesthetic surgery, the goal should be for the b----- to look beautiful — not for the implant to become visually identifiable," Dr. Hovsepian told Radar.