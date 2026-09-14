Nicole Kidman Sparks Fresh Rumors She Secretly Got New Implants as Top Plastic Surgeon Flags 'Unusually High and Round' Chest Appearance
Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman raised eyebrows with a noticeably fuller and perkier bust while on the promotional trail for Practical Magic 2, and a top plastic surgeon exclusively weighed in to RadarOnline.com on whether it's the result of cosmetic work.
Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic surgeon, analyzed photos from the tour with ones of 59-year-old Kidman in similarly plunging tops from 2024 and 2025 and found some changes.
Nicole Kidman's Chest Now Sits In a 'Noticeably Higher Position'
"The difference is more than cleavage. Her b------ currently appear higher, rounder, considerably fuller through the upper pole, and more projected than in the earlier photographs. On Nicole’s exceptionally thin frame, those characteristics become even more noticeable because there is relatively little surrounding soft tissue to camouflage an implant or an abrupt transition in b----- contour," Dr. Hovsepian explained.
"What catches my eye is not simply that her b------ look larger. It is the combination of pronounced upper-pole fullness, roundness, projection, and a noticeably higher b----- position. Those are characteristics that can make an implant-based augmentation much more apparent."
Possible Implants May Not Be New
One possibility the doctor notes is that this may not be a case of brand-new chest work.
"The interesting possibility is that we may not be looking at a brand-new augmentation. If implants were already present, their current higher and rounder appearance could reflect a change in implant position or the surrounding capsule rather than simply a decision to go larger," Dr. Hovsepian pointed out.
The cosmetic surgeon says he actually finds her earlier b----- appearance "more natural and harmonious with her very slender anatomy."
"For someone with Nicole Kidman’s extraordinarily refined, lean frame, I personally prefer the softer slope and less conspicuous upper-pole fullness seen in the earlier photographs. At this level of aesthetic surgery, the goal should be for the b----- to look beautiful — not for the implant to become visually identifiable," Dr. Hovsepian told Radar.
'Higher, Rounder' Fullness Has the Hallmarks of Implants
"The hallmark of sophisticated b----- augmentation is not roundness — it is invisibility. Particularly on a woman as slender as Nicole Kidman, the best result should preserve a natural upper-b----- slope and allow the implant to disappear into the anatomy," he noted about the Big Little Lies star's tall and lean frame.
"In these recent photographs, the unusually high, round upper-pole fullness is precisely what draws attention to the possibility of an implant."
Nicole Kidman Confessed to Trying Botox
The Oscar winner has never publicly admitted to having implants and has previously denied going under the knife in a 2007 Marie Claire interview, declaring, "To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything." Kidman even replied with a firm, "No," when asked if she'd tried Botox.
The Babygirl star famously backtracked on the latter comment, explaining in 2011 about Botox use, "I didn't like how my face looked afterward. Now I don't use it anymore – I can move my forehead again!"
Two years later, Kidman maintained she still wasn't using the anti-wrinkle treatment, even though her skin continued to look line-free, telling Vogue, "No surgery for me; I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it, and now I can finally move my face again."