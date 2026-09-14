EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hit by Montecito Mansion Burglary Fears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh anxiety over their Montecito mansion being burgled after leaving the property thousands of miles behind to begin their new life in Britain, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, have relocated to the UK with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, but are retaining their California home.

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California Home Faces Wildfire and Mudslide Threat

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Markle are facing fresh anxiety over their Montecito mansion being burgled, sources claim.

Their absence comes as officials introduce additional emergency protections in their exclusive neighborhood because of continuing wildfire, flooding, and mudslide dangers. A source familiar with the situation claimed: "Being in Britain inevitably means Harry and Meghan cannot personally keep the same eye on what is happening around their California property. "The immediate concern locally is the threat from wildfires and the disasters that can follow them. But they are also worried the home could be targeted by thieves in their absence. "Their home remains extremely important to them, so being on another continent while authorities are strengthening precautions naturally brings home how little control they have if an emergency develops."

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Montecito Fire Department Boosts Emergency Protections

Source: Montecito Fire/Facebook The Montecito Fire Department and Water District has established temporary firefighter housing locations.

The Montecito Fire Department and Montecito Water District have established two temporary firefighter housing locations for periods of elevated fire danger. Southern California's traditional wildfire season begins around April or May and runs through October, although fires can break out throughout the year. Montecito Fire Chief Brian Fallon said: "By proactively positioning firefighters at these two locations on the far ends of our district, we can greatly reduce the time it takes to arrive on scene of a vegetation fire in remote wildland areas where our fire risk is the highest." Montecito Water District General Manager Nick Turner noted: "We are pleased to collaborate on these important initiatives to increase protection for residents." Wildfire is not the only danger facing the area. Burned vegetation and destabilized soil can increase the potential for flooding and debris flows when heavy rain subsequently arrives. San Ysidro Creek is near the gated community containing the Sussexes' property, adding to concerns about the wider area's vulnerability.

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Montecito's Devastating Mudslide History

Source: Google Earth Terry Cunningham built the Sussexes' home without heavily considering mudslides during construction.

Terry Cunningham, who built Harry and Markle's home, previously acknowledged mudslides had not been a significant consideration during construction. Cunningham told the Mail on Sunday: "We sure as h--- didn't think about (the mudslides) when we were building, but certainly it's something I would be thinking about now." The danger has a devastating precedent. In January 2018, Montecito was struck by catastrophic mudflows which killed 23 people and injured 163 after major wildfires had swept through the region approximately a month earlier. The fires damaged vegetation on steep slopes and destabilized the ground before intense rainfall triggered destructive debris flows. Property damage was estimated at $177million, according to the supplied account, with emergency response costs of approximately $7million and cleanup costs estimated at a further $43.3million.

Managing Distance Amid Royal Family Tensions

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Source: MEGA Distance has made it harder for Prince Harry and Markle to respond as California precautions unfold.