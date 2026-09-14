EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Wants to Hit Back at King Charles With 'Revenge Statement'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to be itching to hit back at King Charles after a Palace intervention over his royal status left him furious – but sources have told RadarOnline.com he is also biting his tongue to avoid another damaging family war.
Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, returned to Britain in late August after six years raising Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in Montecito, California.
'Harry is Deeply Frustrated'
The family is thought to be settling in the Cotswolds, but their homecoming has been overshadowed by Buckingham Palace's guidance reaffirming that the Sussexes remain outside the working monarchy and should be treated as "private citizens."
A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "Harry is deeply frustrated, and there is plenty he would like to say publicly, but he knows exactly what would happen if he unleashed everything he is feeling. It would immediately become Harry versus the King again.
"He feels the Palace's language painted an incomplete picture of his and Meghan's position. They accept they aren't working royals, but they don't believe describing two globally recognized people as private citizens reflects reality."
The insider claimed, "The temptation is obviously there to respond forcefully and put their side on the record. Harry is essentially gagging to hit back at Charles with some kind of 'revenge' statement. But he knows one angry statement could overwhelm everything else about their return, so for now he is keeping his powder dry."
Palace Letter Sparks Fresh Royal Rift
The row erupted after the Lord Chamberlain, Charles' most senior Palace official, issued a letter reaffirming the Sussexes' position outside the working royal family.
Harry and Markle subsequently indicated they preferred "public figures" to "private citizens."
They were also reportedly unhappy with how little warning they received.
The Sussexes were said to have received the letter 72 minutes before its public release, while Harry was in a meeting and reportedly had only around two minutes to examine it personally beforehand.
Another source claimed: "This isn't about Harry demanding his old job back. The frustration comes from feeling that a decision affecting how he and Meghan are publicly characterized was essentially presented to them as a finished product.
"He wants his perspective understood, and that creates an obvious desire to answer back. The calculation is whether doing that would achieve anything beyond reopening wounds with his father."
New Life in Britain Overshadowed by Dispute
The family is nevertheless concentrating on establishing its new life in Britain. Harry is preparing to resume public engagements with charities and organizations he supports, including work connected to the Invictus Games.
The Palace dispute has already become entangled with the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Uganda's military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced his country was withdrawing from the competition because of "that Harry-Meghan nonsense."
Kainerugaba said Uganda would "not participate in anything" without Charles' "approval."
'Collateral Damage if Another Palace Battle Erupts'
A royal source claimed: "Harry knows there is a danger that every project he cares about becomes collateral damage if another Palace battle erupts.
"That is why he's exercising restraint. It shouldn't be confused with him being happy about what happened. He isn't."
"Harry has strong feelings about the handling of this and could easily produce a statement laying out every grievance," they noted. "The question is whether the satisfaction of answering back would be worth the consequences for his family, his charities and his relationship with the King."