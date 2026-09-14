EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Wants to Hit Back at King Charles With 'Revenge Statement'

The family is thought to be settling in the Cotswolds, but their homecoming has been overshadowed by Buckingham Palace's guidance reaffirming that the Sussexes remain outside the working monarchy and should be treated as "private citizens."

A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "Harry is deeply frustrated, and there is plenty he would like to say publicly, but he knows exactly what would happen if he unleashed everything he is feeling. It would immediately become Harry versus the King again.

"He feels the Palace's language painted an incomplete picture of his and Meghan's position. They accept they aren't working royals, but they don't believe describing two globally recognized people as private citizens reflects reality."

The insider claimed, "The temptation is obviously there to respond forcefully and put their side on the record. Harry is essentially gagging to hit back at Charles with some kind of 'revenge' statement. But he knows one angry statement could overwhelm everything else about their return, so for now he is keeping his powder dry."