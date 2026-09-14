EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Blocked From Punishing Mark Kelly Over Military Speech — After Defense Sec. Attempted to Censure Democratic Senator

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Hegseth had formally censured Kelly and initiated proceedings that could have reduced his retired military grade and pay.

Kelly, a sitting Arizona senator, retired Navy captain, and former NASA astronaut, sued Hegseth, the Department of Defense, and Navy officials, arguing the actions violated his First Amendment rights.

Leon concluded Kelly was likely to succeed on his First Amendment claim, finding his speech was constitutionally protected and rejecting the government’s attempt to apply restrictions typically imposed on active-duty military personnel.

Kelly's status as a military retiree, rather than an active-duty service member, proved crucial to Leon's ruling.