EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top's Second Accuser Reveals Alleged Explicit Texts — After Lawyers Demanded $7.5M to Settle Sexual Exploitation Claims
Sept. 16 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
A second accuser has stepped forward in Carrot Top's ongoing legal battle, producing alleged explicit text messages, photographs, and a multimillion-dollar settlement demand as he publicly backed Billboard chart singer Brian Evans' claims against the Las Vegas entertainer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alleged victim Zachary Defazio filed a sworn declaration in Broward County, Florida, identifying himself as a second young man with a civil claim involving Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top.
Second Accuser Says He Was Underage
Defazio, now 25, said he first met Carrot Top in March 2021 when he was just 19 years old, after the comedian allegedly contacted him through the app Grindr. He claimed Carrot Top initially used an anonymous torso photo before arranging to meet him at a bar in Winter Park, Florida.
Defazio alleged that Carrot Top later provided him with alcohol despite him being under the legal drinking age and claimed that during one October 2021 encounter he was too intoxicated to consent to sexual activity. He declared in the filing: "I am a victim of Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson."
Defazio has now surfaced as a key figure supporting Evans, who is suing Carrot Top and has made separate allegations concerning the comedian.
Explaining his connection to Evans, Defazio said he did not know the singer when his own legal claim was initially made. He claimed he contacted Evans only after the dispute appeared on the public court docket and personally supplied him with his legal correspondence and claim documents.
Carrot Top Accused of Using His Celebrity Status to Gain Alleged Victim's Trust
The exhibits attached to the case include a June 2025 demand letter prepared by Defazio's former attorneys at NeJame Law. His lawyers alleged Carrot Top used his celebrity status, age, and influence to gain Defazio's trust.
The attorneys claimed they possessed text messages, photographs, videos, and other digital communications they said corroborated Defazio's account.
Among the exhibits are screenshots of alleged exchanges between Defazio and a phone number identified in the filing as belonging to Carrot Top.
Explicit Messages Surface in Court Filing
One alleged message read: "Craving your c—," while another allegedly told Defazio: "Come over and c– on me after."
Additional messages show the pair discussing meeting up, with Defazio at one point allegedly asking: "Are you only wanting to hookup? I wanted to be able to talk and stuff." The response attributed to Carrot Top read: "We can do both."
The legal demand was also substantial, and Defazio's attorneys offered to resolve his allegations confidentially for $7.5million, including legal fees, in exchange for confidentiality, non-disparagement provisions, and the waiver of future claims.
Lawyers Demanded Millions to Settle
The letter said the figure represented roughly one year of Thompson's alleged income and approximately 10 percent of his estimated net worth.
His lawyers went even further, claiming they valued Defazio's potential damages at no less than $15million at trial.
Carrot Top has not admitted liability for Defazio's allegations, and the settlement letter itself stated that nothing contained within it constituted an admission to any disputed fact.