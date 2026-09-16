Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sex Scandals
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top's Second Accuser Reveals Alleged Explicit Texts — After Lawyers Demanded $7.5M to Settle Sexual Exploitation Claims

Carrot Top

Carrot Top has been dragged into a fresh legal firestorm after alleged explicit text messages surfaced in court.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A second accuser has stepped forward in Carrot Top's ongoing legal battle, producing alleged explicit text messages, photographs, and a multimillion-dollar settlement demand as he publicly backed Billboard chart singer Brian Evans' claims against the Las Vegas entertainer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alleged victim Zachary Defazio filed a sworn declaration in Broward County, Florida, identifying himself as a second young man with a civil claim involving Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top.

Article continues below advertisement

Second Accuser Says He Was Underage

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top is facing fresh allegations after Zachary Defazio filed a sworn declaration.

Article continues below advertisement

Defazio, now 25, said he first met Carrot Top in March 2021 when he was just 19 years old, after the comedian allegedly contacted him through the app Grindr. He claimed Carrot Top initially used an anonymous torso photo before arranging to meet him at a bar in Winter Park, Florida.

Defazio alleged that Carrot Top later provided him with alcohol despite him being under the legal drinking age and claimed that during one October 2021 encounter he was too intoxicated to consent to sexual activity. He declared in the filing: "I am a victim of Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson."

Defazio has now surfaced as a key figure supporting Evans, who is suing Carrot Top and has made separate allegations concerning the comedian.

Explaining his connection to Evans, Defazio said he did not know the singer when his own legal claim was initially made. He claimed he contacted Evans only after the dispute appeared on the public court docket and personally supplied him with his legal correspondence and claim documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Accused of Using His Celebrity Status to Gain Alleged Victim's Trust

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Court exhibits include texts, videos and photographs.

Article continues below advertisement

The exhibits attached to the case include a June 2025 demand letter prepared by Defazio's former attorneys at NeJame Law. His lawyers alleged Carrot Top used his celebrity status, age, and influence to gain Defazio's trust.

The attorneys claimed they possessed text messages, photographs, videos, and other digital communications they said corroborated Defazio's account.

Among the exhibits are screenshots of alleged exchanges between Defazio and a phone number identified in the filing as belonging to Carrot Top.

Article continues below advertisement

Explicit Messages Surface in Court Filing

Screenshots of second accuser
Source: Broward County Circuit Court

The filing also includes screenshots of alleged explicit exchanges

Article continues below advertisement

One alleged message read: "Craving your c—," while another allegedly told Defazio: "Come over and c– on me after."

Additional messages show the pair discussing meeting up, with Defazio at one point allegedly asking: "Are you only wanting to hookup? I wanted to be able to talk and stuff." The response attributed to Carrot Top read: "We can do both."

The legal demand was also substantial, and Defazio's attorneys offered to resolve his allegations confidentially for $7.5million, including legal fees, in exchange for confidentiality, non-disparagement provisions, and the waiver of future claims.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Federal agents search Hayden Panettiere's home with a warrant following the actress's death.

EXCLUSIVE: Federal Agents Search Hayden Panettiere's Home After Death

Perez Hilton's family reveals their horror over his self-harm injuries and the distress they caused.

EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton's Family Reveals Horror of Self-Harm Injuries

Article continues below advertisement

Lawyers Demanded Millions to Settle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Defazio's former lawyers claimed his potential trial damages could reach at least $15million.

The letter said the figure represented roughly one year of Thompson's alleged income and approximately 10 percent of his estimated net worth.

His lawyers went even further, claiming they valued Defazio's potential damages at no less than $15million at trial.

Carrot Top has not admitted liability for Defazio's allegations, and the settlement letter itself stated that nothing contained within it constituted an admission to any disputed fact.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.