EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top's Second Accuser Reveals Alleged Explicit Texts — After Lawyers Demanded $7.5M to Settle Sexual Exploitation Claims

Defazio, now 25, said he first met Carrot Top in March 2021 when he was just 19 years old, after the comedian allegedly contacted him through the app Grindr. He claimed Carrot Top initially used an anonymous torso photo before arranging to meet him at a bar in Winter Park, Florida.

Defazio alleged that Carrot Top later provided him with alcohol despite him being under the legal drinking age and claimed that during one October 2021 encounter he was too intoxicated to consent to sexual activity. He declared in the filing: "I am a victim of Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson."

Defazio has now surfaced as a key figure supporting Evans, who is suing Carrot Top and has made separate allegations concerning the comedian.

Explaining his connection to Evans, Defazio said he did not know the singer when his own legal claim was initially made. He claimed he contacted Evans only after the dispute appeared on the public court docket and personally supplied him with his legal correspondence and claim documents.