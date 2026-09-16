EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Faces 'AI Capitalism' Backlash After Dismissing Fears Over 'Killer' Tech

Trump instead argued slowing American development could leave the country at a strategic disadvantage against Beijing.

The backlash has intensified as researchers and lawmakers call for tougher oversight of increasingly powerful systems.

One AI safety advocate exclusively told : "The concern is that treating this simply as a race with China risks pushing safety into second place. The people building these systems are themselves raising serious questions about where the technology could lead. There is also a lot of talk that Trump is in thrall to AI technocrats and sees it as a massive capitalistic business opportunity for himself."

Asked about apprehensions surrounding AI, Trump said he doesn't "have any," before adding: "I have concerns that if we don't win AI, we're going to be put in a very bad position."

Trump added maintaining America's technological advantage was his priority. He said: "We are leading China right now by a pretty good period."