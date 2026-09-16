Robert De Niro Breaks Down in Tears as Amy Poehler Praises Hollywood Icon for Blasting Trump: 'You're Standing Up for People Who Don't Have the Power’'
Sept. 16 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Amy Poehler reduced Hollywood tough guy Robert De Niro to tears after delivering an emotional tribute to the acting legend for repeatedly using his powerful platform to speak out against Donald Trump and his administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Tuesday, September 15, episode of her Good Hang podcast, the Parks and Recreation alum, 44, told her Democrat guest, 83, that there's some "white men of a certain age who have a ton of power and don't use that responsibility in a way that they could."
Amy Poehler Praised Rober De Niro for Speaking 'Truth to Power'
The moment came at the end of the podcast, after the two discussed his comedy chops and longtime working relationship with close pal and director Martin Scorsese.
“I just want to say, as we wrap, I just personally want to thank you for doing what you do and speaking out in the way that you do about where we are in the world. There are a lot of people who are asked to speak truth to power, and they're usually members of the margins," Poehler told De Niro, adding that they tend to be "young" and "don't really have as much currency or a footing as other people."
Amy Poehler Dubbed Robert De Niro the 'Adult' Who Speaks Up
"It's often people of color. It's often women. And to see a person like yourself, the age that you are and the status that you are, it reminds me of- the best way I can describe it is, when it's like if someone's giving a terrible speech at a wedding and they're ruining the wedding," the Saturday Night Live alum told her guest.
She continued with the analogy that made De Niro weep.
"And the wedding is America, and there's another adult who says, like, ‘We don't talk like that. That's not how you're supposed to treat people. This is insane.’ It makes everybody feel very safe and so I've seen you do it over and over again and I really appreciate it," Poehler shared as the Raging Bull star thanked her with tears in his eyes.
'I Can't Believe I Just Made You Cry'
Poehler explained to De Niro that it "means a lot to a lot of people cause you're standing up for a lot of people who don't have the power to do that."
"So, thank you, Bob. And thanks for doing it over and over again," she added. "And this is going to be a real switcheroo because I can't believe I just made you cry. I feel incredible right now."
She then told the acting legend, "Hold on. We got to get you your tissues," as he became overwhelmed with emotion.
Robert De Niro Claimed Donald Trump 'Doesn't Know What He's Doing'
“It's so upsetting to see what's happening in this country, and it's so crazy," De Niro revealed about his activism against Trump following Poehler's praise.
“In a way, that's better, that it's so blatant because this will happen again and people and — and this guy will influence people and they'll come up and they'll say, ‘Well, I can do it this way or that way.’ And we have to always be on guard with — with what's happening now," he noted.
"You have to fight," De Niro continued. "You have to fight because if you don't fight, you're not going to get anything ... Courage is contagious."
The Meet the Fockers star took one more dig, calling Trump a "clown show" and claiming, "He doesn't know what he's doing."