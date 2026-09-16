Robert De Niro Breaks Down in Tears as Amy Poehler Praises Hollywood Icon for Blasting Trump: 'You're Standing Up for People Who Don't Have the Power’'

"It's often people of color. It's often women. And to see a person like yourself, the age that you are and the status that you are, it reminds me of- the best way I can describe it is, when it's like if someone's giving a terrible speech at a wedding and they're ruining the wedding," the Saturday Night Live alum told her guest.

She continued with the analogy that made De Niro weep.

"And the wedding is America, and there's another adult who says, like, ‘We don't talk like that. That's not how you're supposed to treat people. This is insane.’ It makes everybody feel very safe and so I've seen you do it over and over again and I really appreciate it," Poehler shared as the Raging Bull star thanked her with tears in his eyes.