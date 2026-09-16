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Home > Exclusive Details > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Diddy Accuses Former Lawyers of 'Taking Advantage' of His Wealth After They Quit Over Unpaid Legal Fees

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Source: MEGA

Sean Combs' attorneys requested to withdraw from his case.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal support is slipping with his civil attorneys withdrawing from his case.

Michael Termonte, a lawyer on his case against Nexstar, filed a motion with the court to release him and his associates from his position due, in part, to unpaid legal fees. However, Combs contended that the charges in question were phony, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Diddy Slams Former Attorneys Who Ditched Case

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Source: MEGA

Combs claimed he chose to switch attorneys.

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Combs insisted departing from his lawyers was his choice, claiming there were additional, unexpected fees tacked onto his bills.

"I made the decision to switch lawyers because I won't let anyone take advantage of me by overcharging me and running up bills that were never approved. This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges," he told Radar via his representative, Juda Engelmayer.

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Lawyers Claim Rapper Has Unpaid Balance

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Source: MEGA

The firm claimed Combs went 'many months' without paying them.

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On September 14, Tremonte filed the motion, which was obtained by Radar. He requested that all attorneys from his firm, Sher Tremonte, be removed. The action would subsequently withdraw Erica Wolff and Katie Renzler, too, citing "professional circumstances."

The document specified, "Mr. Combs has not paid a substantial balance of attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses; and Sher Tremonte’s representation has been rendered unreasonably difficult by Mr. Combs’s lack of cooperation and communication, resulting in a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."

The lawyers alleged that during their "many months" of representation, Combs hasn't paid anything toward "the substantial balance of attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses."

A "substantial" part of the balance is allegedly from overdue invoices from over 90 days ago.

Tremonte highlighted the "numerous other cases" Combs faces, creating a "volume of work" in excess. Combs is facing a slew of legal battles due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Tremonte noted they were unable to keep up their work without payment.

They've also asked the court for a "retaining lien" in an effort to collect the unpaid fees.

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'There Has Been a Total Breakdown in Cooperation'

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Source: MEGA

The attorneys alleged working with the rapper had become 'unreasonably difficult.'

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Money wasn't the only factor pushing the lawyers away. They claimed "there has been a total breakdown in cooperation and communication" between themselves and the music mogul. The attorney alleged Combs "declined to make himself available for timely, substantive, and direct communications about his cases for over four months."

Due to his allegedly "unreasonably difficult" nature, the attorneys claim they are "incapable of continuing to provide effective legal services to Mr. Combs."

The firm also stated that they made an effort to contact and notify Combs about their plans to withdraw.

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Diddy's Lawyer of 33 Years Remains Committed to Rapper

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A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Another lawyer for Diddy claimed he's still on the case with no issue.

As for the claims of a difficult relationship, Jonathan Davis, Combs’s civil litigator for 33 years, seemingly faced no such struggles.

Davis said that he “continues to defend Mr. Combs undaunted because he is confident the truth will be exposed” as he still pushes for Combs' vindication.

The music producer remains behind bars after being convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution. During his July 2025 trial, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges. Additionally, he faces a flurry of civil lawsuits.

He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

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