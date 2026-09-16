EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Diddy Accuses Former Lawyers of 'Taking Advantage' of His Wealth After They Quit Over Unpaid Legal Fees

On September 14, Tremonte filed the motion, which was obtained by Radar. He requested that all attorneys from his firm, Sher Tremonte, be removed. The action would subsequently withdraw Erica Wolff and Katie Renzler, too, citing "professional circumstances."

The document specified, "Mr. Combs has not paid a substantial balance of attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses; and Sher Tremonte’s representation has been rendered unreasonably difficult by Mr. Combs’s lack of cooperation and communication, resulting in a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."

The lawyers alleged that during their "many months" of representation, Combs hasn't paid anything toward "the substantial balance of attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses."

A "substantial" part of the balance is allegedly from overdue invoices from over 90 days ago.

Tremonte highlighted the "numerous other cases" Combs faces, creating a "volume of work" in excess. Combs is facing a slew of legal battles due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Tremonte noted they were unable to keep up their work without payment.

They've also asked the court for a "retaining lien" in an effort to collect the unpaid fees.