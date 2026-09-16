Charlie Kirk's Family Plans to Sue Utah College and Police Over Alleged 'Stunning Failures and Reckless Decisions' Before His Assassination

Kirk was talking and debating college students on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem last year when he was shot in the neck. His alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, is awaiting trial for murder and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

But that is little comfort for Kirk's loved ones, who have now filed a notice of claim against the university and the state, which is considered a precursor to a formal lawsuit.

The Turning Point U.S.A. founder's family claims the college failed to conduct a "meaningful risk assessment" before the event and neglected to scout rooftops near the open quad. Robinson allegedly fired his rifle from the top of a building facing the open space.

"The risk of a rooftop shooter should have been especially top-of-mind given the attempted assassination of President [Donald] Trump, Charlie Kirk’s close friend and political ally, by a rooftop shooter the previous year," the claim read.