Charlie Kirk's Family Plans to Sue Utah College and Police Over Alleged 'Stunning Failures and Reckless Decisions' Before His Assassination
Sept. 16 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's family has taken the first steps toward filing a lawsuit against a number of Utah authorities in the wake of the conservative commentator's assassination last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kirk's relatives allege a series of security failures led to the September 10, 2025 death of the 31-year-old.
Officials Failed to Secure Charlie Kirk the Day He Was Killed Allegations
Kirk was talking and debating college students on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem last year when he was shot in the neck. His alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, is awaiting trial for murder and could face the death penalty if found guilty.
But that is little comfort for Kirk's loved ones, who have now filed a notice of claim against the university and the state, which is considered a precursor to a formal lawsuit.
The Turning Point U.S.A. founder's family claims the college failed to conduct a "meaningful risk assessment" before the event and neglected to scout rooftops near the open quad. Robinson allegedly fired his rifle from the top of a building facing the open space.
"The risk of a rooftop shooter should have been especially top-of-mind given the attempted assassination of President [Donald] Trump, Charlie Kirk’s close friend and political ally, by a rooftop shooter the previous year," the claim read.
Charlie Kirk's Relatives Claim No Plan Was in Place to Deal with the Danger
Kirk's relatives also claim that UVU Police lacked a written security plan and failed to hold any security briefings before the event.
The notice also mentioned that just six campus police officers were assigned to cover the Kirk event, despite it drawing more than 3,000 people.
According to the claim, "On information and belief, [UVU Campus Police] Chief Jeffrey Long requested approval from then-UVU President, Astrid Tuminez, to allocate more than the six officers – which represented only 25% of the UVU police force – but his request was denied."
The claim blasted: "Through a series of stunning failures and reckless decisions, the UVU Parties created a foreseeable danger to Charlie."
'Substantial' Financial Damages Are Expected
Kirk's family names the State of Utah, Utah Valley University (UVU), the Utah Valley University Police Department, campus police chief Jeffrey Long, Astrid Tuminez, who was UVU's president at the time of the assassination, and "other state actors."
The relatives have not released what type of financial damages they plan to seek, but expect them to be "substantial."
In response to the filing, Utah Valley University head of communications Sharon Turner said: "We are aware of the notice of claim. UVU addresses legal matters consistent with our established processes. Our focus remains on supporting our campus community."
Tyler Robinson Will Face Trial for Murder
The document was filed the day before the first anniversary of Kirk's murder. Earlier this month, Judge Tony Graf finally cleared the way for Robinson to face trial for the crime.
Graf's decision came after a week-long hearing earlier last month that served almost as a trial of its own, as both prosecutors and defense attorneys called witnesses and had a chance to make their case before the judge for or against a trial.
As he announced his verdict, the families of Kirk and Robinson sat in the first few rows of the Provo, Utah, courtroom. According to sources in the courtroom, Kirk's widow, Erika, was seated with her late husband's mother and father, staring intently as the judge addressed the crowd.
When the judge discussed whether still frames from video of the shooting would be shown in court, she briefly held her head in her hands.
Robinson is due back in court on October 23, when attorneys are expected to propose trial dates.