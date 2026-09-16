Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Caught Sneaking Drugs Into Prison Weeks After He Was Sentenced
Sept. 16 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann appears to be continuing his life of crime behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old, who is serving a life sentence for killing eight women, was reportedly busted trying to smuggle a package into prison. Shortly after, he was also allegedly caught in possession of drugs.
A Disturbing Confession
Correctional officers allegedly busted Heuermann on July 14, less than a month after receiving three consecutive life sentences.
He attended a disciplinary hearing on August 18.
As Radar previously reported, Heuermann was arrested at his Massapequa, Long Island, home in July 2023 for the murders of Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello and Melissa Barthelemy.
In April 2026, Heuermann would confess to the killings of five other women.
During his confession to his ex-wife, the killer revealed that he strangled all of his victims, except for one, downstairs at their home before dumping them at Gilgo Beach.
Heuermann allegedly committed the murders when his wife was out of town.
The Gilgo Beach Killer's Victims
The serial killer committed his crimes between 1993 and 2010 – a 17-year time span.
After murdering his first victim, 28-year-old Sandra Costilla, in 1993, he allegedly didn't strike again until 1996, when he targeted 34-year-old Karen Vergata. In 2000, he killed Valerie Mack, and in 2003, he ended the life of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor, who was his youngest victim.
Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello, were all murdered between 2007 and 2010. They later became known as the Gilgo Four.
According to reports, Heuermann preyed upon most of his victims through Craigslist. He would allegedly respond to advertisements from escorts, posing as an interested customer to lure them to his home.
How Rex Heuermann Was Caught
Heuermann evaded capture for almost 30 years. This changed in 2022 when a task force, formed with the sole purpose of catching the Gilgo Beach Killer, was formed.
The task force received a tip from a man who claimed to see a pickup truck around the time one of his victims went missing in 2010. Using a vehicle registration database, detectives linked the truck to Heuermann. Detectives then obtained more than 300 search warrants and subpoenas, and looked through the killer's devices, home, records, and more.
The task force uncovered his consumption of graphic p-rnography, and his search history revealed that Heuermann repeatedly looked into the Gilgo Beach murders and investigations.
Additionally, investigators found proof that he was in contact with several of his victims before they disappeared.
After Heuermann's DNA, which detectives obtained from an abandoned pizza box, was tested, it was discovered that it was a match to DNA found near one of the victims.
All of these discoveries led to the killer's arrest in July 2023.
More Discoveries in Home
After authorities detained Heuermann, they learned that what they found was only the tip of the iceberg.
During investigators' search of his home following his arrest, they found nearly 300 weapons in a basement cellar. In addition to the weaponry, detectives found a list of reminders on his computer, evidently related to the murders.
The list included reminders to get rid of evidence, keep the noise down, to clean victims' bodies, and more.