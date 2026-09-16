Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Caught Sneaking Drugs Into Prison Weeks After He Was Sentenced

Heuermann evaded capture for almost 30 years. This changed in 2022 when a task force, formed with the sole purpose of catching the Gilgo Beach Killer, was formed.

The task force received a tip from a man who claimed to see a pickup truck around the time one of his victims went missing in 2010. Using a vehicle registration database, detectives linked the truck to Heuermann. Detectives then obtained more than 300 search warrants and subpoenas, and looked through the killer's devices, home, records, and more.

The task force uncovered his consumption of graphic p-rnography, and his search history revealed that Heuermann repeatedly looked into the Gilgo Beach murders and investigations.

Additionally, investigators found proof that he was in contact with several of his victims before they disappeared.

After Heuermann's DNA, which detectives obtained from an abandoned pizza box, was tested, it was discovered that it was a match to DNA found near one of the victims.

All of these discoveries led to the killer's arrest in July 2023.