Trump Claims Butler Assassination Attempt Was Ploy to 'Get Me Out of the Election' — as Prez Accuses Joe Biden's Administration of Concealing Evidence

Trump accused former President Joe Biden and his administration of concealing evidence, RadarOnline.com has learned. He claimed the incident was a stunt orchestrated by Democrats to remove him from the presidential race against Biden, who was still running at that time.

He claimed the hit on his life was an attempt to get him out of the race.

Writing on Truth Social, the president said: "Everybody knows the Crooked Joe Biden FBI didn’t do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic who shot me in Butler, PA. By the time I got into Office, on January 20th, most of the information was missing, altered, corrupted, or gone. New info was just found! Why wasn’t it seen long ago?"

He called the incident a "Democrat Plot," which failed. Trump also directly called out former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray, claiming he "should pay a price for the way he handled this assassination attempt, and certainly for the things he said."