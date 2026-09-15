Trump's Would-Be Assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks' Cremation Paid for by Mysterious 'Anonymous Donor' Days After Deadly Butler Rally Shooting

At the end of an interview summary from a conversation with Crooks' father, a note was added, according to federal records viewed by The New York Post.

"Anonymous donor paid for cremation," wrote federal investigators, who noted the detail came from a family attorney.

The documents added a note that neither of Crooks' parents were employed at the time of the incident. His father was reportedly "retired" while his mother was on leave. As for Crooks, he was reportedly "unemployed" when the shooting took place.

It's unclear if investigators were able to nail down the anonymous donor or pursued the detail as part of their inquiry.