David Foster Hopes 35-Year Age Gap With Katharine McPhee Will Eventually 'Look Right' — Just Like Céline Dion and René Angélil's Marriage

David Foster is keenly aware that his whopping 35-year age gap with wife Katharine McPhee may raise eyebrows now, but the music mogul is hoping Father Time will eventually make their May-December romance "look right," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 76-year-old hitmaker first got together with the American Idol finalist, 42, in 2017, when she was just 33. Now, Foster is banking on the years narrowing their noticeable age divide, pointing to Celine Dion and her much-older late husband, René Angélil, as an example of a couple whose dramatic age gap became less obvious as they grew older.