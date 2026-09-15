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Home > News > David Foster

David Foster Hopes 35-Year Age Gap With Katharine McPhee Will Eventually 'Look Right' — Just Like Céline Dion and René Angélil's Marriage

Photo of David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Celine Dion and Rene Angelil
Source: MEGA

David Foster compared his age gap with Katharine McPhee to Celine Dion and her late husband.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

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David Foster is keenly aware that his whopping 35-year age gap with wife Katharine McPhee may raise eyebrows now, but the music mogul is hoping Father Time will eventually make their May-December romance "look right," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 76-year-old hitmaker first got together with the American Idol finalist, 42, in 2017, when she was just 33. Now, Foster is banking on the years narrowing their noticeable age divide, pointing to Celine Dion and her much-older late husband, René Angélil, as an example of a couple whose dramatic age gap became less obvious as they grew older.

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Bill Maher Claimed to David Foster That 'Age Gaps Work'

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Photo of Bill Maher and David Foster
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Bill Maher said he and David Foster are 'age gap guys' when it comes to being with younger women.

"We are age gap guys. We are guys who defend the concept of the age gap, which, you know, for some reason, not any reasonable reason, is somehow immoral. It’s not. You know what? Age gaps work," host Bill Maher told Foster during his Monday, September 14, appearance on the HBO star's Club Random podcast about their preference for younger women.

"You know, I've always gotten s--- about it. You've gotten s--- about it. And it's not for everybody. But nobody complains when a woman does it. It's okay when Cher and Madonna do it, right?” the Real Time host said of the female entertainers' penchant for much younger partners.

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David Foster Found Celine Dion and Rene Angélil's Age Gap 'Odd'

Photo of Celine Dion and Rene Angelil
Source: MEGA

David Foster said Celine Dion and Rene Angélil's 28 year age gap initially felt 'weird' to him.

Foster noted that he started working with Dion, 58, when she was 19 years old, producing her first English-language album, 1990s Unison. Angelil began working with the Canadian-born songbird when she was just 12, signing on as her manager after hearing a demo tape of her heavenly voice.

"I started with Celine when she was 19, right? And at that time, there was a little spark, but nobody really knew what was going on," Foster noted about The Power of Love songstress and her manager. "By the second album, they were together. And it was odd."

But the couple forged ahead despite their jaw-dropping 28-year age gap, tying the knot two years later when Dion was 26 and Angélil was 54.

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David Foster Hopes People Eventually 'Don't Think About' His 35-Year Age Gap

Photo of David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Source: MEGA

David Foster hoped his May-December romance with Kat McPhee will 'eventually look right' to people.

"He's 25, 30 years older than her. 25 or 30 years. And we all thought it was weird," Foster said about Dion and Angelil's age gap. "But eventually, after many years, it just became, 'Oh, yeah, that's Celine and René.' And it just looked right."

"I'm waiting and hoping that Kat — I mean, Kat and I are going on 10 years now," Foster shared. The pair began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in June 2019. "I'm hoping that eventually, if not now, that it just looks right to people, that they don't think about it."

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David Foster and Kat McPhee Are 'Living a Great Life'

Photo of David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Source: MEGA

David Foster and Katharine McPhee frequently work and perform together.

Maher told Foster he believes that "people are looking for reasons to hate" due to their "s-----, empty lives."

"This is an easy target," he added. "And you know, the answer is you’re having a great life."

Foster and McPhee share their five-year-old son, Rennie, and enjoy a lavish life together in celebrity-packed Montecito, California. The power couple has also successfully mixed business with pleasure, frequently taking the stage and performing together professionally.

Dion, however, was widowed on January 14, 2016. Angelil died following a battle with throat cancer at the age of 73.

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