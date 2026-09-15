Nancy Mace Demands Lindsay Clancy Be 'Publicly Executed' as 'Warning to Women Not to Kill Their Kids'

Mace told TMZ, “Her children are dead, she should be dead too ... She should get the death penalty. It should be public. It should be a public execution."

The public official went on to say she doesn't care how Clancy gets executed, as long as it gets done.

“It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair, I don’t really care,” she added. “She’s a serial killer.”

Executing Clancy, Mace speculated, would serve as a "warning to women everywhere – you don’t kill your kids."

Despite Mace's wishes, the death penalty isn't on the table for Clancy, who has yet to be found guilty in trial. Massachusetts does not currently have the death penalty for state crimes.