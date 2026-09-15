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Home > True Crime > crime

Nancy Mace Demands Lindsay Clancy Be 'Publicly Executed' as 'Warning to Women Not to Kill Their Kids'

A photo of Nancy Mace alongside a photo of Lindsay Clancy.
Source: MEGA; AP

Nancy Mace demanded death for Lindsay Clancy.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

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Representative Nancy Mace called for Lindsay Clancy's execution after the Massachusetts case ended in a mistrial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The member of Congress declared Clancy a "serial killer," despite no official ruling in the case. Clancy was accused of killing her three children, but her attorney argued she was suffering from a mental health crisis and hearing voices.

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Nancy Mace Calls for Lindsay Clancy's Execution

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A photo of Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Mace branded Clancy a 'serial killer.'

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Mace told TMZ, “Her children are dead, she should be dead too ... She should get the death penalty. It should be public. It should be a public execution."

The public official went on to say she doesn't care how Clancy gets executed, as long as it gets done.

“It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair, I don’t really care,” she added. “She’s a serial killer.”

Executing Clancy, Mace speculated, would serve as a "warning to women everywhere – you don’t kill your kids."

Despite Mace's wishes, the death penalty isn't on the table for Clancy, who has yet to be found guilty in trial. Massachusetts does not currently have the death penalty for state crimes.

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Clancy Case Ends in Mistrial

A photo of Lindsay Clancy and her family
Source: FACEBOOK/LINDSAY CLANCY

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

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Clancy was charged with murder stemming from a 2023 incident. Her ex-husband arrived home to find all three of their children murdered. Leading up to the incident, Clancy struggled with postpartum depression, and her attorney claimed she began hearing voices which led her to kill her kids.

The case gained national attention, spurring a trial with plenty of eyes watching every move. A conviction required a unanimous decision from the jury, but they were unable to reach a verdict.

According to the foreperson, and multiple jurors after the case's conclusion, there was one hold out juror who allegedly could not follow the judge's instructions regarding reasonable doubt. As a result, there was a request to have them replaced with alternate, but the judge declined.

The judge then declared a mistrial, and prosecutors have not yet announced their plan for a potential retrial.

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Trump Unable to Give Pardon

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The case was outside of Trump's juridstiction.

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Mace's comments are not the first time the case caught the attention of politicians. Even President Donald Trump was brought into the controversy.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, made a plea for the president to issue the mother a pardon. However, Trump declined to do so, implying it was beyond his jurisdiction since the case was pursued at the state level.

"It's a very sad situation. I certainly heard that, but look, it's very sad. There is no winner there. There's no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead," he conceded.

Reddington, though, recognizing Trump's limitations, decided to ask him to instead throw around his political "clout" in an effort to get the prosecutors to drop the case.

“If President Trump feels that this is a case that warrants that type of intervention from the executive branch, if you will – even though, legally, it's not a federal case – he certainly has an awful lot of clout,” he said. "I think any type of help that we can get is helpful."

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A photo of Lindsay Clancy and Donald Trump

'There Is No Winner': Trump Responds to Pardon Plea From Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington After Mistrial

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Clancy Lawyer Pushes for Dismissal

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A photo of Kevin Reddington
Source: MEGA

Reddington claimed the case can be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

Reddington also said he planned to file a motion to dismiss the case, which is set to be entered by the next hearing date.

"It will be a motion to dismiss based on what's called double jeopardy grounds, because there's no manifest necessity," Reddington told CBS Mornings. "You have to have a manifest necessity to declare a mistrial for obvious reasons – the invested time that the jurors put into it, the court, the staff, the defendant, the prosecution, everybody."

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