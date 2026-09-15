Michael J. Fox Brings A-List Emmys Audience to Tears as Actor Accepts Award Amid Parkinson's Battle

Speaking on stage after collecting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, Fox said: "Initially, I kept my Parkinson's diagnosis a secret. I worried it would affect my work and relationships with audiences.

"Would they laugh if they knew I was sick? I was stunned by the support from all of you, so uplifted, and I hadn't lost what I do."

The movie star continued, "They couldn’t take it away from me. And it’s because you stood up for me… I understood that accepting Parkinson's didn’t mean I had to surrender to it.

"It just meant I had to do everything I could for everyone living with this disease."