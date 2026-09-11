Michael J. Fox Reveals Reason He's No Longer Able to 'Memorize Lines' While Opening Up About Ending Acting Retirement

The 65-year-old actor told People: "A new variable emerged: my ability to memorize lines.

“There's a time for everything, and the time for 12-hour workdays was behind me."

The hit series was created by Fox's pal Bill Lawrence as he said he enjoyed having the freedom to "use how I feel on any given day and channel it into the scene."

Fox was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category as the late Rob Reiner was announced as the winner over the weekend.

Fox has said he'd love to return for the show’s fourth season, but hasn't closed the door on other roles.