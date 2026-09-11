Michael J. Fox Reveals Reason He's No Longer Able to 'Memorize Lines' While Opening Up About Ending Acting Retirement
Sept. 11 2026, Published 8:02 a.m. ET
Michael J. Fox has opened up about his return to acting in Shrinking, admitting he can no longer "memorize" lines.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Back to the Future actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1991, claims he took himself out to retirement to play the role of Gerry in the Apple TV series, who also suffers from the condition, because he was allowed to "show up on set" as himself.
'12-hour Workdays Was Behind Me'
The 65-year-old actor told People: "A new variable emerged: my ability to memorize lines.
“There's a time for everything, and the time for 12-hour workdays was behind me."
The hit series was created by Fox's pal Bill Lawrence as he said he enjoyed having the freedom to "use how I feel on any given day and channel it into the scene."
Fox was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category as the late Rob Reiner was announced as the winner over the weekend.
Fox has said he'd love to return for the show’s fourth season, but hasn't closed the door on other roles.
Foundation Remains Main Focus
However, his passion remains with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which funds research and the search for a Parkinson's disease cure
He said: "The Foundation’s work is about driving toward a world without Parkinson's. We don't know exactly when it’ll happen, but it will happen," adding that the organization is about to embark on a new fundraising campaign, hoping to raise another $2.5 billion for research.
Fox continued: "Science is hard. It’s astronomically expensive. It takes time and collaboration.
'We're Getting Close' To Finding Cure
"But as long as we stay focused, we stay hopeful, we’ll get there. And the science is showing we’re getting close.
"We're seeing more research breakthroughs every year, new drugs to help patients live well, and better tools to help scientists move faster. It’s heartening progress.
"And we’re going to stay on it till the job is done."
Fox first retired in 2000, two years after publicly sharing his diagnosis.
He did make several cameos on television series Scrubs and The Good Wife before being forced to take a break from acting again in 2020.
Fox previously worked with Shrinking's co-creator Lawrence on ABC's Spin City. However, he left after season four in 2000 after his Parkinson's symptoms worsened.
The dad-of-four also featured in a two-episode arc on Scrubs, another Lawrence-led series, where he played a genius doctor with severe OCD.
Most famously, Fox starred as teenager Marty McFly in the science fiction movie Back to the Future in 1985, as well as in the sequels Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future III (1990).
He played Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties from 1982 until 1989.