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Home > News > Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Wins Posthumous Emmy for Role in 'The Bear' — 9 Months After his Death

picture of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner won a posthumous Emmy for his role in 'The Bear', breaking a record set by his father Carl.

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Sept. 7 2026, Updated 8:48 a.m. ET

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Rob Reiner has won a posthumous Emmy for his role in The Bear.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the later actor and filmmaker was awarded outstanding guest actor in a comedy during Sunday night’s ceremony, formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys which takes place a week before the main bash.

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Standing Ovation From Co-Stars

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Source: MEGA

Reiner's co-star in 'The Bear' Jamie Lee Curtis joined in the standing ovation.

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Reiner’s win prompted a long, standing ovation, with his friend and fellow The Bear guest star Jamie Lee Curtis among those in the crowd paying tribute.

The 78-year-old was killed along with his wife, Michele Singer, in December and the couple’s son Nick Reiner, who has pleaded not guilty, has been charged with stabbing them to death.

His victory comes 48 years after he won the second of his two Emmys for his acting on All in the Family in 1978, the longest gap between acting wins in Emmy history.

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Following In His Father's Footsteps

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Source: MEGA

Reiner is the first posthumous Emmy winner in an acting category since Raul Julia in 1995.

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His father Carl Reiner previously held the record, having won the exact same category in 1995 for his role in Mad About You, 37 years after his first win for Caesar's Hour.

Reiner is the first posthumous Emmy winner in an acting category since Raul Julia in 1995.

RadarOnline.com recently told how Reiner's eldest son Jake opened up about his parents’ deaths, saying his life has been a “living nightmare.”

Jake sat down for his first interview following his parents' murders with KABC-TV's Mark Cota-Robles.

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Throats Slashed Inside Home

picture of rob reiner and nick reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner's son Nick has been charged with the murder of his father and mom, Michele Singer.

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The 35-year-old got personal about his parents, their gruesome deaths, and the difficulties he and his sisters have shared as they continue to try to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

"It's been 8 months. It feels like 8 years at the same time. And it also feels like 8 minutes," Jake said. "Because every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."

The lifeless bodies of Jake's parents, Rob and 70-year-old Michele, were discovered with their throats slashed inside their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.

Nick Reiner was arrested the next day and charged with their murders.

A motive for the killing has never been revealed, but Nick, 32, has a history of drug addiction and mental illness, and reportedly suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

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picture of Jake reiner and Maria Gilfillan
Source: MEGA

Reiner's eldest son Jake recently fiancée Maria Gilfillan.

Jake did not want to discuss how he feels about his brother, but admitted that he still had so many questions.

"I'll never understand. I don't care how it's explained to me. I don't care what facts come out. I will never understand why this happened," Jake said.

He has not spoken with Nick and declined to say whether he would want to.

"Yeah. I mean, he’s in jail, so...” Jake said, struggling to find right words. "You know, it's... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it's me and (younger sister) Romy."

Radar also recently told how Jake married his fiancée Maria Gilfillan in early August during a "small ceremony.”

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