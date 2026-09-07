Rob Reiner Wins Posthumous Emmy for Role in 'The Bear' — 9 Months After his Death

Reiner’s win prompted a long, standing ovation, with his friend and fellow The Bear guest star Jamie Lee Curtis among those in the crowd paying tribute.

The 78-year-old was killed along with his wife, Michele Singer, in December and the couple’s son Nick Reiner, who has pleaded not guilty, has been charged with stabbing them to death.

His victory comes 48 years after he won the second of his two Emmys for his acting on All in the Family in 1978, the longest gap between acting wins in Emmy history.