Robert Pattinson Responds to Chris Hansen's 'Primetime' Backlash and Claims New Movie is 'Totally Made Up'

"There's a strange alchemy — something he's doing is the reason people are still talking about that show 20 years later. It's not to do solely with the subject matter. It was something about the show that was groundbreaking, but then he’s someone centering it.

"There's something, even after watching literally thousands of hours of it, you can't put your finger on it."

Speaking last month, Hansen, who at that time emphasized he’s yet to see the movie in its entirety, explained that while A24, the production company behind the film, reached out to him in May — just a day before the first trailer came out — asking him to participate in promotional efforts, he felt the move was too little too late.

He even recalled hearing from a mutual connection that the movie's director, Lance Oppenheim, felt he didn’t need to contact the To Catch a Predator host because the movie was a "love letter to Chris Hansen."