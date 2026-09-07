EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of 'Beverly Hillbillies' Star Buddy Ebsen's Incredible Rise to Fame

Flat broke, he headed to New York to try his luck as a song-and-dance man. "He really struggled until he got enough work to send for his sister, Vilma. That was a big accomplishment for him to reunite the family," explained Kiki.

Soon Buddy and Vilma were whirling across the stage in the Ziegfeld Follies and appearing in MGM films. "He loved any role where he could dance," Kiki said. "Dancing was his lifeblood."

A rising star, Buddy was originally cast as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz. He was replaced because the aluminum dust in the body paint made him deathly ill.

"The studio spun the story that he'd had an allergic reaction. It wasn't an allergy, it was toxic," Kiki reveals. Buddy quit MGM and landed some TV gigs before striking oil as Jed Clampett in 1962 at age 54. Later, he had another hit with Barnaby Jones, portraying an aging PI on the hunt for his son's killer. Money rolled in, but Buddy didn't let it go to his head.