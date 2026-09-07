EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Reveals Childhood 'Possession' and Secret Exorcism
Sept. 7 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET
Kaia Gerber claims she's been "haunted" her whole life and underwent a secret exorcism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 25-year-old model/actress reveals her mom, famed cover girl Cindy Crawford, gave her holy water before she filmed American Horror Story: Double Feature in 2021.
Gerber Claims She Was 'Possessed'
"My mom gave me holy water to go to set with because she was like, 'I don't want you to get possessed.' I was told I was possessed as a child," she said.
The brunette stunner, who's a look-alike for her 60-year-old mom, added: "I just was possessed. I was haunted my whole life."
Gerber also claims she attracts "beings from other dimensions in a very casual and chill way."
She also described her exorcism, explaining it involved using a didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument used by indigenous Australian cultures.
"Do you know how they did the exorcism? They played a didgeridoo all over me. That's how they did the exorcism," she said.
Gerber's Claims Leave Fans Stunned
She added: "That actually did happen. I've never talked about it, but that actually did happen."
Social media users didn't seem to take Gerber's claims too seriously.
One commenter wrote: "I love when celebs drop crazy lore as a funny, silly thing," while another led with a simple, "Whattt."
Gerber now stars in the TV drama The Shards, but got her start modeling when she was just 10 years old, starring in a campaign for Young Versace. By the age of 13, she had signed with IMG Models and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut at 16.
After American Horror Story, Gerber went on to appear in Palm Royale, Hacks and Overcompensating.
Gerber Owns Her 'Nepo Baby' Status
In The Shards, she stars alongside Homer Gere, the 26-year-old son of her mom's famous ex-husband, the original American Gigolo stud Richard Gere.
But Gerber – whose dad is businessman Rande Gerber – isn't shy about playing off her nepo baby status.
"I've only ever been a nepo baby, and I've only ever benefited in my career from it," she said. "But I also find myself doing it to other nepo babies, thinking, like, OK, show me why you deserve this job."