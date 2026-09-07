EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Reveals Childhood 'Possession' and Secret Exorcism

The 25-year-old model/actress reveals her mom, famed cover girl Cindy Crawford , gave her holy water before she filmed American Horror Story: Double Feature in 2021.

Kaia Gerber claims she's been "haunted" her whole life and underwent a secret exorcism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"My mom gave me holy water to go to set with because she was like, 'I don't want you to get possessed.' I was told I was possessed as a child," she said.

The brunette stunner, who's a look-alike for her 60-year-old mom, added: "I just was possessed. I was haunted my whole life."

Gerber also claims she attracts "beings from other dimensions in a very casual and chill way."

She also described her exorcism, explaining it involved using a didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument used by indigenous Australian cultures.

"Do you know how they did the exorcism? They played a didgeridoo all over me. That's how they did the exorcism," she said.