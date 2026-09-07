Maria Bartiromo Eyes '60 Minutes' Comeback: Axed Fox News Anchor in Talks with Bari Weiss About Switch to CBS News

During their discussions, 60 Minutes was named as one of the possible destinations for Bartiromo, who is keen to make an instant return to broadcasting.

Insiders told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Maria and Bari have already spoken.

"Maria isn't sitting around licking her wounds. She's moving fast, and 60 Minutes is absolutely in the mix. She wants to remain a major player."

Fox News abruptly ended Bartiromo's 12-year stint at the network last week amid allegations she allegedly leaked an internal network directive to the Trump administration in which Fox executives warned their shows to steer clear of the president's latest unproven claims about the 2020 election.