Maria Bartiromo Eyes '60 Minutes' Comeback: Axed Fox News Anchor in Talks with Bari Weiss About Switch to CBS News
Sept. 7 2026, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Former Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo is being lined up for an instant comeback on 60 Minutes, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 58-year-old has reportedly held talks with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss about switching to the network following her shock axing last week.
'Maria And Bari Have Already Spoken'
During their discussions, 60 Minutes was named as one of the possible destinations for Bartiromo, who is keen to make an instant return to broadcasting.
Insiders told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Maria and Bari have already spoken.
"Maria isn't sitting around licking her wounds. She's moving fast, and 60 Minutes is absolutely in the mix. She wants to remain a major player."
Fox News abruptly ended Bartiromo's 12-year stint at the network last week amid allegations she allegedly leaked an internal network directive to the Trump administration in which Fox executives warned their shows to steer clear of the president's latest unproven claims about the 2020 election.
Bartiromo 'Belongs At The Biggest Table In Television'
Fox announced her departure in a short statement which read: "Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with Fox News Media.
"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12-and-a-half years and wish her all the best on her next chapter."
Insiders claim CBS are keen to bring her over due to her unrivaled connections.
The source explained: "Maria brings something Bari understands is valuable: access. “She can get CEOs, billionaires, political power players and Wall Street titans on the phone. You don’t throw away a Rolodex like that."
The source added: "Maria believes she still belongs at the biggest table in television."
Trump Disappointment Over Axing
"And there is no bigger table than 60 Minutes. She wants back in the game — immediately.”
Following her departure from Fox News, Donald Trump paid tribute to the anchor, saying her fans will be disappointed.
He wrote on Truth Social: "I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business.
"Three different shows, always number one. Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!"
The president’s son, Eric Trump, also celebrated Bartiromo, posting on X: "Maria Bartiromo is the best in the business and the hardest-working person in media.
"Smart. Kind. Principled. The best interviewer on television. Proud to have been with her everywhere that mattered over the past 15 years — Wall Street, Davos, Milwaukee, and every corner of the earth in between. This is a huge loss for Fox."
Bartiromo’s departure from Fox News has ramped up speculation the TV veteran could join the Trump administration, given the position of the White House Press Secretary is still vacant after Karoline Leavitt's departure.
However, vice president J.D. Vance played down the link when asked if Bartiromo would be considered for the role.
He said: "I don't know man. No, I don't think so."