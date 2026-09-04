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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Hails 'True Warrior’ Fox News Host Maria Bartiromo Following Shock Axing Over Alleged White House Leaks

picture of Donald Trump and Maria Bartiromo
Source: MEGA/@FOXNEWS;YOUTUBE

Donald Trump praised departing Fox News anhor and ally Maria Bartiromo on Truth Social.

Sept. 4 2026, Published 9:13 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has hailed Fox News host Maria Bartiromo following her shock axing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Commander-in-Chief broke his silence on his ally’s departure via Truth Social, shortly after news of her exit was made public.

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'Her Fans Will Not Be Happy'

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump lauded Bartiromo as a 'total professional.'

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He wrote: "I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business.

"Three different shows, always number one. Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!"

The president’s son, Eric Trump, also celebrated Bartiromo, posting on X: "Maria Bartiromo is the best in the business and the hardest-working person in media.

"Smart. Kind. Principled. The best interviewer on television. Proud to have been with her everywhere that mattered over the past 15 years — Wall Street, Davos, Milwaukee, and every corner of the earth in between. This is a huge loss for Fox."

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Brutal Axing By Fox News

picture Maria Bartiromo
Source: @FOXNEWS;YOUTUBE

Bartiromo's departure was announced in a short statement.

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Bartiromo's axing was announced by Fox on Thursday in a short statement that read: "Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with Fox News Media.

"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12-and-a-half years and wish her all the best on her next chapter."

Following news of her departure, Status reported the anchor was let go dismissed because allegedly leaked an internal network directive to the Trump administration in which Fox executives warned their shows to steer clear of the president’s latest unproven claims about the 2020 election.

Trump had delivered a televised address to the nation from the Oval Office in July in which he accused unnamed national security officials of undermining the security of U.S. elections and China of interfering in the vote he lost to Joe Biden six years ago, without providing evidence.

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Linked With Karoline Leavitt's Job

picture of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Bartiromo is rumored to be in contention to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary.

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Fox has shown a greater wariness towards such claims since it was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems after airing MAGA conspiracy theories about the election, ultimately settling the case for $787.5million in April 2023.

By sharing the directive, Bartiromo violated the terms of her employment agreement, Status reported.

Bartiromo’s leaving Fox News has ramped up speculation 58-year-old could join the Trump administration, given the position of the White House Press Secretary is still vacant after Karoline Leavitt's departure.

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picture of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance played down the rumors.

However, Aidan McLaughlin, the Washington correspondent for Vanity Fair, reported that Maria Bartiromo is not slated to join the White House. "Bartiromo is not leaving for a job in the Trump admin, I’m told," he wrote in an X post.

Moreover, J.D. Vance, as he was speaking to the media following the announcement, was asked if Bartiromo could be the next White House Press Secretary.

"I don't know man. No, I don't think so," the Vice President said, as he laughed off the question.

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