Donald Trump Hails 'True Warrior’ Fox News Host Maria Bartiromo Following Shock Axing Over Alleged White House Leaks

He wrote: "I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business.

"Three different shows, always number one. Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!"

The president’s son, Eric Trump, also celebrated Bartiromo, posting on X: "Maria Bartiromo is the best in the business and the hardest-working person in media.

"Smart. Kind. Principled. The best interviewer on television. Proud to have been with her everywhere that mattered over the past 15 years — Wall Street, Davos, Milwaukee, and every corner of the earth in between. This is a huge loss for Fox."