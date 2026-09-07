EXCLUSIVE: Melanie Griffith 'Still Carries a Torch for Ex Antonio Banderas'

The insider added: "She's been on dates, but nothing has ever developed into anything significant because there just isn't room in her heart for anyone but Antonio.

"If she were asked to describe her perfect man, it would essentially be Antonio."

The Working Girl star, 69, first met the Spanish actor, 66, at the Oscars in 1989 and sparks flew when they costarred in the 1995 rom-com Two Much. They wed in May 1996 and share daughter Stella Banderas, 29.

The two cited "irreconcilable differences" when they split, but both claim they're the best of friends.

"Melanie insists they're better off as good friends. But they're still very close and Antonio is a big part of her day-to-day life," added the source.