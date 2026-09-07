EXCLUSIVE: Melanie Griffith 'Still Carries a Torch for Ex Antonio Banderas'
Sept. 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Melanie Griffith quit looking for love after her 2015 divorce from Antonio Banderas – and sources said she'll always carry a torch for him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It speaks volumes that Melanie hasn't had a single serious relationship since she and Antonio split up," said an insider.
Griffith Still Holds Torch for Banderas
The insider added: "She's been on dates, but nothing has ever developed into anything significant because there just isn't room in her heart for anyone but Antonio.
"If she were asked to describe her perfect man, it would essentially be Antonio."
The Working Girl star, 69, first met the Spanish actor, 66, at the Oscars in 1989 and sparks flew when they costarred in the 1995 rom-com Two Much. They wed in May 1996 and share daughter Stella Banderas, 29.
The two cited "irreconcilable differences" when they split, but both claim they're the best of friends.
"Melanie insists they're better off as good friends. But they're still very close and Antonio is a big part of her day-to-day life," added the source.
Banderas Remains Griffith's Closest Confidant
The Zorro star describes Melanie as "if not my best friend, one of my best friends," and reveals the two get together when he's in Los Angeles.
While Antonio is "loyal" to longtime girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, "there's no doubt he's very protective of Melanie," the source revealed.
A source added: "When Melanie has a problem, Antonio is the person she calls and he's always happy to be there for her.
"There's almost a sense that she'd rather have this dynamic than cut him off so she can find someone else."