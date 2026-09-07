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EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Children's Book Blunder Sparks Online Buzz

Barbra Streisand's children's book blunder sparks online buzz as critics react to the surprising error.
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand's children's book blunder sparks online buzz as critics react to the surprising error.

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Sept. 7 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Legendary singer Barbra Streisand took to Instagram to share news about her upcoming 40-page children's picture book, And By the Way, and gush that she loves being "Gamma Barbra" to "three beautiful grandchildren," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Streisand's Grandkid Math Doesn't Add Up

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Josh Brolin is a father of four and one of Barbra Streisand's two stepchildren.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Josh Brolin is a father of four and one of Barbra Streisand's two stepchildren.

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But the 84-year-old is actually a grandmother of five through her stepson, Josh Brolin, who's a dad of four, and stepdaughter Molly Brolin, who has one son.

The book, due out in March, is a much lighter project than Babs' massive almost 1,000-page memoir, but the unexpected math error has already attracted attention.

Streisand said in the full statement: "I love being ‘Gamma Barbra’ to my three wonderful young grandchildren. One of our favorite activities is reading picture books together — sometimes the same ones over and over again!

"So, I thought it would be fun to write my own book… for them… and hopefully, for other parents and grandparents to read to their little ones!"

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Barbra's 'Innocent Mistake' Assumptions

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A Hollywood insider called Streisand's grandchild count 'probably an innocent mistake.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A Hollywood insider called Streisand's grandchild count 'probably an innocent mistake.'

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"It's probably an innocent mistake," said a Hollywood insider.

"Every grandchild wants to feel seen – especially when Grandma is Barbra Streisand."

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