EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Children's Book Blunder Sparks Online Buzz

But the 84-year-old is actually a grandmother of five through her stepson, Josh Brolin, who's a dad of four, and stepdaughter Molly Brolin, who has one son.

The book, due out in March, is a much lighter project than Babs' massive almost 1,000-page memoir, but the unexpected math error has already attracted attention.

Streisand said in the full statement: "I love being ‘Gamma Barbra’ to my three wonderful young grandchildren. One of our favorite activities is reading picture books together — sometimes the same ones over and over again!

"So, I thought it would be fun to write my own book… for them… and hopefully, for other parents and grandparents to read to their little ones!"