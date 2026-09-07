EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Children's Book Blunder Sparks Online Buzz
Sept. 7 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Legendary singer Barbra Streisand took to Instagram to share news about her upcoming 40-page children's picture book, And By the Way, and gush that she loves being "Gamma Barbra" to "three beautiful grandchildren," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Streisand's Grandkid Math Doesn't Add Up
But the 84-year-old is actually a grandmother of five through her stepson, Josh Brolin, who's a dad of four, and stepdaughter Molly Brolin, who has one son.
The book, due out in March, is a much lighter project than Babs' massive almost 1,000-page memoir, but the unexpected math error has already attracted attention.
Streisand said in the full statement: "I love being ‘Gamma Barbra’ to my three wonderful young grandchildren. One of our favorite activities is reading picture books together — sometimes the same ones over and over again!
"So, I thought it would be fun to write my own book… for them… and hopefully, for other parents and grandparents to read to their little ones!"
Barbra's 'Innocent Mistake' Assumptions
"It's probably an innocent mistake," said a Hollywood insider.
"Every grandchild wants to feel seen – especially when Grandma is Barbra Streisand."