Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Top Stories Right > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Bid to Rebrand New Mexico to 'New America' Swiftly Rejected by Governor — Name 'Isn't Up for Debate'

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has suggested 'New Mexico' should be changed to 'New America' during late night post on Truth Social.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2026, Published 6:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's bid to rebrand New Mexico to "New America" has been swiftly rejected by the state's Governor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president took to Truth Social on Sunday to promote his name change suggestion.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump 'Loves' Name Change Idea

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president said his name suggestion made the state sound more 'prestigious.'

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote: "Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico… to NEW AMERICA.

"So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!"

The White House later amplified the proposal by reposting an image of New Mexico with "Mexico" crossed out and replaced with “America”.

The idea reportedly originated from an internet hoax picked up by Trump before he began endorsing it.

However, the name-change proposal has not gone down well with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham who swiftly rejected the idea.

Article continues below advertisement

'It’s Been Ours Since Before The United States Existed'

picture of Michelle Lujan Grisham
Source: MEGA

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham slammed the name change proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

She responded on X saying the state's name was not open to negotiation, saying: "The name isn’t up for debate it’s been ours since before the United States existed."

She then defended the state’s policies, adding that "while the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, the price of gas, and everything else, keeps rising. Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we’re providing families with free childcare and college, protecting access to health care and investing in housing.

"While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work."

Article continues below advertisement

Form For Geographical Rebranding

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The Commander-in-Chief recently proposed changing Lake Ontario to 'Lake America.'

READ MORE ON Top Stories Right
Tom Selleck reveals the 'bitter truth' behind 'Blue Bloods' ending despite the cast's efforts to save it.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck Reveals 'Bitter Truth' Behind 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

'Terminator 2' raised the bar for action movies with groundbreaking effects and unforgettable action.

EXCLUSIVE: How 'Terminator 2' Raised the Bar for Action Movies Forever

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s proposal comes as his administration has pursued several geographic naming changes.

In January 2025, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to use "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico." He later designated February 9, 2025, as the first "Gulf of America Day."

Trump last month also signed an executive order directing the federal government to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” The order instructs Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, working with the Board on Geographic Names, to update the federal Geographic Names Information System within 30 days.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump also teased the Atlantic and Pacific oceans could eventually be renamed.

Under the order, federal maps, contracts, documents and agency communications are to use "Lake America" and remove references to "Lake Ontario."

The change applies to federal use in the United States and does not determine what Canada calls the lake. Lake Ontario borders both Canada and New York.

While announcing the Lake Ontario order, Trump also suggested that the Atlantic and Pacific oceans could eventually be renamed. "As you know, we took something called the Gulf of Mexico, we changed it, and now it's very routinely the Gulf of America," Trump said.

"So if you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake. Now all we need is an ocean," he continued. "So maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and or the Pacific. Maybe we'll change them both."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.