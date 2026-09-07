Donald Trump's Bid to Rebrand New Mexico to 'New America' Swiftly Rejected by Governor — Name 'Isn't Up for Debate'

He wrote: "Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico… to NEW AMERICA.

"So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!"

The White House later amplified the proposal by reposting an image of New Mexico with "Mexico" crossed out and replaced with “America”.

The idea reportedly originated from an internet hoax picked up by Trump before he began endorsing it.

However, the name-change proposal has not gone down well with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham who swiftly rejected the idea.