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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck Reveals 'Bitter Truth' Behind 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

Tom Selleck reveals the 'bitter truth' behind 'Blue Bloods' ending despite the cast's efforts to save it.
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck reveals the 'bitter truth' behind 'Blue Bloods' ending despite the cast's efforts to save it.

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Sept. 7 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Tom Selleck is finally spilling the bitter truth behind the shocking cancellation of Blue Bloods – and revealing how desperately he and his castmates fought to keep the beloved cop drama alive.

Nearly two years after the Reagan family sat down for their final Sunday dinner, the 81-year-old TV icon is still clearly stung by CBS' decision to pull the plug on the smash hit after 14 seasons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Selleck Says Cast Sacrificed to Save Show

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CBS canceled 'Blue Bloods' after 14 seasons despite the cast taking a 25 percent salary cut.
Source: PN2 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

CBS canceled 'Blue Bloods' after 14 seasons despite the cast taking a 25 percent salary cut.

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And the ax fell after the cast had already agreed to slash their salaries by 25 percent to save the show.

"The real truth to that is, in the last year of Blue Bloods, at our last family dinner, everybody wanted to come back," he revealed. "We'd already taken a 25 percent cut in salary. We'd already done all sorts of things to keep the show going."

But it wasn't enough.

CBS killed Blue Bloods anyway – a decision that still seems to baffle Selleck because the veteran series remained one of TV's biggest draws.

"It was very frustrating because ... out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television, Blue Bloods was number six in our 15th year," Selleck said. "Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on."

"Blue Bloods was a labor of love ... I think for everybody," he said, adding that the tight-knit cast avoided the backstage warfare that often destroys long-running hits.

"Maybe people don't realize, but a lot of shows become miserable to work on. You get a lot of egos, 'I'm not coming out of my dressing room until he's coming out,' and it's miserable. Blue Bloods was never that."

Selleck was publicly fighting to save his TV family months before the finale. "I will continue to think CBS will come to their senses," he defiantly declared in 2024.

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Selleck Leaves Door Open for Reagan Return

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Donnie Wahlberg returned as Danny Reagan in the 'Blue Bloods' spinoff 'Boston Blue.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg returned as Danny Reagan in the 'Blue Bloods' spinoff 'Boston Blue.'

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"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast," he told CBS News Sunday Morning. "We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back."

CBS didn't reverse course.

But the Reagan family may not have eaten its last dinner together after all.

The Blue Bloods universe expanded with Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg as Selleck's TV son Danny Reagan. "I don't know if I would do Boston Blue – that's another show," Selleck said last year.

"I think it's partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history," he added. "But I don't think it's my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan."

Still, in Hollywood, never say never – especially when a franchise remains alive and its patriarch makes no secret of his love for the original.

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Selleck Has No Plans to Retire

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History Channel tapped Selleck to host, narrate and executive produce 'Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck.'
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

History Channel tapped Selleck to host, narrate and executive produce 'Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck.'

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And Selleck reveals another secret: Retirement isn't part of his plan. After Blue Bloods, the famously private star returned to the sprawling California ranch that has been his sanctuary for decades. But instead of riding off into the sunset, Selleck started thinking about what would come next.

"I don't know where my next job will take me," he divulged in late 2024. "People ask, 'What do you want to do next?' I'm not sure. I don't want to do Frank Reagan II."

One possibility Selleck has repeatedly discussed is the return of another famous Selleck lawman, Jesse Stone, whom he played in nine TV movies from 2005 to 2015. "Everywhere I go one of the things I get asked is, 'When can I see another Jesse Stone?'" he said.

For now, he has officially found his first major post-Blue Bloods TV project. The veteran star is hosting, narrating and executive producing the 10-part History Channel series Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck, examining landmark crimes and investigations in American history.

Selleck's professional life may have been a bit tumultuous these past few years, but thankfully the same can't be said for his personal life. On Aug. 7, he and wife Jillie Mack celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary – almost unheard of in Hollywood.

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Selleck Credits Friendship for Lasting Marriage

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Jillie Mack and Selleck celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7.
Source: PD3 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Jillie Mack and Selleck celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7.

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Selleck met the British actress and dancer in London in 1983 while she was appearing in the musical Cats. The smitten actor reportedly became a repeat customer at the show before working up the nerve to take her to dinner.

They wed in 1987 and welcomed daughter Hannah the following year.

Nearly four decades later, Selleck confided the real secret to their enduring romance isn't complicated.

"The friendship," he said when asked what makes the marriage work, also singling out "Jillie's sense of humor."

And unlike many stars who sacrificed their home lives on the altar of fame, Selleck made a conscious decision to put his wife and family first.

"I'm a fairly private person. And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family," he said. "It's always about them."

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'She Was Gracious'

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Princess Diana danced with Selleck at President Ronald Reagan's 1985 White House state dinner.
Source: AH2 / ZJE / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Princess Diana danced with Selleck at President Ronald Reagan's 1985 White House state dinner.

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But at one point, there was another very famous woman in Selleck's life – briefly, very briefly. Princess Diana.

In November 1985, Selleck was among the Hollywood stars invited to President Ronald Reagan's magical White House state dinner for Diana and then-Prince Charles.

John Travolta famously swept the princess onto the dance floor, creating a moment seen around the world in fairy-tale-like photographs.

But Travolta wasn't Diana's only Hollywood dance partner that night.

Selleck danced with her, too.

"I do remember dancing with her," he recalled. "I just remember apologizing that I never [learned] to dance. She was gracious."

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Selleck Reflects on His 'Very Lucky Life'

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John Travolta famously took Diana onto the dance floor during the star-studded White House dinner.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

John Travolta famously took Diana onto the dance floor during the star-studded White House dinner.

"She was also, by the way, having the time of her life," Selleck added of Di, then 24. "She really seemed to be having a good time."

It was one of those only-in-Hollywood moments – of which Selleck has had many.

He's gone from Magnum, P.I. s-- symbol to Jesse Stone to the Reagan family patriarch – and through it all, he's managed to hold onto the things that matter most to him: his family, his privacy and his determination to keep working.

And although CBS may have taken Frank Reagan's badge away, Selleck clearly hasn't lost his attachment to Blue Bloods – or the TV family he spent 14 years leading.

With the franchise still alive and Selleck still passionate about the series, fans have every reason to hope Frank Reagan could someday sit at the head of that famous dinner table again.

As Selleck has said about his remarkable journey: "I've had a very good life, a very lucky life."

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